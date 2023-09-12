Hoorah shines at the New Generation Awards in Johannesburg

Hoorah Digital Agency has once again solidified its reputation as a leader in the digital marketing landscape, taking home a stunning array of awards at this year’s prestigious New Generation Awards in Johannesburg. The team was honoured across multiple categories, showcasing their innovative and strategic approach to client work in various industries.

The awards include:

Nestle

Silver for Most Innovative Social & Digital Media Campaign by a Medium-Large Campaign – #NeedEnergy.

RCL Foods (Wild Space)

This campaign has captivated audiences with creative energy and innovative execution, blending cutting-edge digital strategy with impactful storytelling.

Gold for Best CRM Strategy Campaign.

Silver for Most Innovative Gamification Campaign.

Gold for Most Innovative App Developed.

Essentiale Sanofi

The team’s work with RCL Foods has demonstrated Hoorah’s mastery of customer engagement and technology-driven experiences, setting new standards for CRM strategies, gamification, and app development.

Gold for Excellence in Content Marketing – #NoFilter.

Enterogermina (Save the Children)

This recognition highlights Hoorah’s expertise in creating compelling content that resonates deeply with audiences. With the #NoFilter campaign, Hoorah broke through the noise.

Bronze for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign – Enterogermina 5th Child.

This campaign for Enterogermina, in partnership with Save the Children, underscores Hoorah’s ability to combine purpose-driven messaging with integrated marketing tactics to achieve meaningful impact.

These awards reflect Hoorah’s dedication to innovation, creativity, and delivering exceptional client results. The agency continues to push the boundaries of digital marketing, creating campaigns that are not only successful but also socially relevant and innovative.

“Winning across such diverse categories demonstrates the strength and versatility of our team. We are immensely proud of the impact these campaigns have had, both for our clients and the broader community,” said Shaune Jordaan, CEO of Hoorah.

As the creative marketing industry evolves, Hoorah remains at the forefront, consistently delivering groundbreaking solutions that drive engagement, growth, and positive change.

About Hoorah

Hoorah is a full-service creative digital marketing agency specialising in creating impactful campaigns that connect brands with their audiences. With a strong focus on innovation, data-driven strategy, and creativity, Hoorah delivers results across social media, app development, CRM, and content marketing.

If you want more information, visit www.hoorahdigital.com or contact moc.puorgharooh@selas.



