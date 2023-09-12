Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Hoorah DigitalSo InteractiveOFM RadioThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMachine_Smile 90.4FMMann MadeHelmUrban Brew StudiosRed & YellowOnPoint PRLevergyDentsuOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Digital Company news South Africa

News Marketing & Media Digital

Hoorah shines at the New Generation Awards in Johannesburg

Issued by Hoorah Digital
4 Oct 2024
4 Oct 2024
Hoorah Digital Agency has once again solidified its reputation as a leader in the digital marketing landscape, taking home a stunning array of awards at this year’s prestigious New Generation Awards in Johannesburg. The team was honoured across multiple categories, showcasing their innovative and strategic approach to client work in various industries.
Hoorah shines at the New Generation Awards in Johannesburg

The awards include:

Nestle

  • Silver for Most Innovative Social & Digital Media Campaign by a Medium-Large Campaign – #NeedEnergy.

    • This campaign has captivated audiences with creative energy and innovative execution, blending cutting-edge digital strategy with impactful storytelling.

    RCL Foods (Wild Space)

  • Gold for Best CRM Strategy Campaign.
  • Silver for Most Innovative Gamification Campaign.
  • Gold for Most Innovative App Developed.

    • The team’s work with RCL Foods has demonstrated Hoorah’s mastery of customer engagement and technology-driven experiences, setting new standards for CRM strategies, gamification, and app development.

    Essentiale Sanofi

  • Gold for Excellence in Content Marketing – #NoFilter.

    • This recognition highlights Hoorah’s expertise in creating compelling content that resonates deeply with audiences. With the #NoFilter campaign, Hoorah broke through the noise.

    Enterogermina (Save the Children)

  • Bronze for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign – Enterogermina 5th Child.

    • This campaign for Enterogermina, in partnership with Save the Children, underscores Hoorah’s ability to combine purpose-driven messaging with integrated marketing tactics to achieve meaningful impact.

    Hoorah shines at the New Generation Awards in Johannesburg

    These awards reflect Hoorah’s dedication to innovation, creativity, and delivering exceptional client results. The agency continues to push the boundaries of digital marketing, creating campaigns that are not only successful but also socially relevant and innovative.

    “Winning across such diverse categories demonstrates the strength and versatility of our team. We are immensely proud of the impact these campaigns have had, both for our clients and the broader community,” said Shaune Jordaan, CEO of Hoorah.

    As the creative marketing industry evolves, Hoorah remains at the forefront, consistently delivering groundbreaking solutions that drive engagement, growth, and positive change.

    Hoorah shines at the New Generation Awards in Johannesburg
    Hoorah shines at the New Generation Awards in Johannesburg

    About Hoorah

    Hoorah is a full-service creative digital marketing agency specialising in creating impactful campaigns that connect brands with their audiences. With a strong focus on innovation, data-driven strategy, and creativity, Hoorah delivers results across social media, app development, CRM, and content marketing.
    If you want more information, visit www.hoorahdigital.com or contact moc.puorgharooh@selas.

    Read more: Nestle, New Gen Awards, Hoorah Digital
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Hoorah Digital
    We digitally transform brands in an ever-changing world. We do this by applying creativity alongside innovative tech & data-led ideas. The result for brands is growth, sales and future certainty.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz