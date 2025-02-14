Why exhibitions still matter in a digital world

For years, exhibitions have been a powerful tool for introducing products to the market. Then came Covid-19, the rise of the digital era, and the belief that an online presence alone was enough. Yet, despite the shift to digital, live events remain irreplaceable.

According to Hestelle Robinson, CEO of Homemakers Fair, who has nearly 30 years’ experience in the exhibition industry, live events remain a crucial part of any marketing mix. “In today’s fast-paced world, time is one of our most valuable assets. Visitors to exhibitions like Homemakers Fair choose to spend their time with us, actively seeking new products and solutions to meet specific needs,” she explains.

Robinson explains that exhibitions provide direct access to a highly targeted audience, allowing brands to engage, spark conversations, gauge interest, and gather real-time feedback – all in one venue. As a leading experiential marketing platform, Homemakers Fair continues to set the pace for first-quarter sales, proving that face-to-face interactions drive real results.

Heidi Warricker of Live Events Africa brings over 30 years of experience in the exhibition industry, having launched award-winning events such as Africa’s premier Boat, Dive & Leisure Show, the National Boat Show, the Pan African Health Exhibition & Congress, and The Good Life Show – now in its fifth year as Southern Africa’s leading event for food, drink, and conscious living. She highlights the unmatched engagement exhibitions provide: “Visitors can touch, feel, and experience products while meeting the people behind them.”

While digital marketing expands reach, she emphasises that live events attract a highly targeted audience – proven by the return of major sponsors and exhibitors to events like The Good Life Show. Industry-specific exhibitions not only build brand awareness and enhance reputation but also allow direct product testing by consumers and trade buyers.

For businesses new to exhibitions, Warricker’s advice is simple: “Smile and sell". Present your brand with enthusiasm, engage visitors, and offer value, whether through event-exclusive discounts or loyalty programmes. “There’s no better way to connect with your audience than face-to-face,” she adds.

Raymond Noppé of Epa! Food Products and Services (PTY) Ltd has found exhibitions to be a key driver of brand awareness and revenue. “After 13 years in the market with the Epa! brand, we still value exhibitions as are our core income stream, expanding both visibility and sales. While it’s difficult to measure the direct impact of events like Homemakers Fair, we know it connects us with a high-end consumer base that values quality. Our longstanding participation is driven by the show’s ability to attract a premium audience, with repeat business being our most valuable outcome.”

Noppé continues that for businesses considering exhibitions, a strategic approach is essential. Identifying the right platform, setting clear objectives, and planning a budget and targets based on expected returns are key to success. A strong visual presence, seamless customer experience, and CRM integration will maximise impact and long-term engagement. “Ultimately, the relationship forged between brands and consumers through the high impact, tangible experience and sensory and personal engagements provided by quality exhibition platforms, has and always will be an integral part of adding lasting credibility to brands and products for their target consumers,” he says.

Lexy Marchant of WIC Flooring & Decking explains that their entry into the expo market was driven by a desire to showcase WIC Solutions’ expertise and innovative approach to decking, cladding, flooring, electrical, and solar solutions. “Homemakers Fair attracts an audience that values quality craftsmanship and unique designs, making it the perfect platform to connect with like-minded clients. This year marks our fourth exhibition, and each one has expanded our brand visibility, helping us reach new customers and strengthen relationships within the industry.”

According to Marchant, participating in Homemakers Fair has provided direct access to a highly targeted audience that appreciates WIC Solutions’ quality and craftsmanship. “It has not only boosted our visibility but also driven inquiries and sales, as visitors can see and experience our products firsthand. The event connects homeowners, designers, and industry professionals, making it an ideal space for us. Plus, the opportunity to engage directly with potential clients and showcase our portfolio is invaluable. We’ve also formed significant partnerships with game lodges and architects, leading to multiple projects and exciting new opportunities.”

Marchant’s advice to new exhibitors would be to plan their stand carefully to highlight their strengths and make it visually appealing. “Engage visitors by demonstrating your products or offering live examples of your work. Most importantly, be prepared to actively network – these events are about building relationships as much as showcasing your business.”

As the exhibition landscape continues to evolve, one thing remains clear – face-to-face engagement is invaluable. Events like Homemakers Fair and The Good Life Show provide a unique opportunity to connect with a highly targeted audience, build brand credibility, and drive meaningful business growth. Whether you’re an established exhibitor or considering your first show, the key to success lies in strategic planning, strong visual presence, and genuine interactions. For businesses looking to stand out, the right exhibition isn’t just an opportunity, it’s a game-changer.

For more information phone 086 111 4663 or email az.oc.as-srekamemoh@opxe.



