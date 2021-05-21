Get on board with Homemakers digimag

Magazines Company news South Africa

21 May 2021
Issued by: HOMEMAKERS
The Homemakers print publication has been connecting businesses with homeowners since 1982, and with the inception of the digimag just over one year ago, we would never have imagined how far the digimag would come in such a short period.

Our digimag went from an adventurous and gutsy experiment to a beautifully curated lifestyle magazine, bringing readers a whole new universe of home-improvement inspiration along with the pros who can help them get it done – all in one place and just a click away.

Homemakers launches trendy digital magazine

Homemakers magazine has gone digital in light of the Covid-19 lockdown...

Issued by HOMEMAKERS 15 Apr 2020


We share a few things you need to know about the Homemakers digimag that can benefit your business.

The facts

Besides its popularity, the digimag is also interactive and user friendly. Readers can scroll endlessly through good-reads and easily click their way from page to page – making the experience completely interactive and personalised. People who enjoy the digimag are people who are on the move and need to find experts and advice in an instant. The magazine is created to bring more traffic your way via our helpful website, which easily guides new customers to your online listing. It’s multi-functional and one-of-a-kind in the industry.

Homemakers COO Hestelle Robinson shares her insights: “Digital products form an important part of the multi-channel approach any advertiser should consider. We know consumers need to see advertisers’ products several times and on various platforms before the decision to purchase is made. The Homemakers digimag has over the last year proven itself as a well-read and used product and an ideal opportunity for advertisers to reach this well-defined and coveted market.”

What’s on offer

The Homemakers digimag offers you everything the print magazine offers but with so much more. Reach over 100,000 people monthly, who love to read our specialised lifestyle features offering only the finest advice and information to our readers. Our digimag has had over one million views making it an obvious choice for homeowners to turn to for advice and assistance.

It’s also a convenient way for customers to find you. Your company appears in our index and takes customers straight to you! The magazine also offers advertisers opportunities to book a space on one of the many pages dedicated to advertisers to make their mark in our digimag.

Advertorials can also give your company a boost and are a form of advertising that looks like editorial content. They’re articles written for your brand and published alongside regular editorial content produced by the Homemakers content writer.

According to the Alexa Blog, “today’s audiences are ripe for advertorials. That is because audiences consume copious amounts of content and will at least skim articles about topics they’re interested in. When you combine that with the value that advertorials offer readers – a chance to learn something, to get to know a brand – they’re more likely to save and share an article, consider you a subject-matter expert, and engage with and remember your brand.”

Reach out to a Homemakers sales executive to give you more information about our digimag and connect with a whole new universe of customers.

View the latest digimag.

HOMEMAKERS
HOMEMAKERS has for the past two decades developed a unique bouquet of media opportunities enabling advertisers and exhibitors to communicate to discerning homeowners in the major urban areas of South Africa. Products include South Africa's dominant direct response magazines, HOMEMAKERSfair and RENOVATE. HOMEMAKERS Expo, the original and largest home lifestyle show also forms part of this dynamic company.-
