Get on board with Homemakers digimag

Our digimag went from an adventurous and gutsy experiment to a beautifully curated lifestyle magazine, bringing readers a whole new universe of home-improvement inspiration along with the pros who can help them get it done – all in one place and just a click away.
Homemakers magazine has gone digital in light of the Covid-19 lockdown...
HOMEMAKERS 15 Apr 2020
We share a few things you need to know about the Homemakers
digimag that can benefit your business. The facts
Besides its popularity, the digimag is also interactive and user friendly. Readers can scroll endlessly through good-reads and easily click their way from page to page – making the experience completely interactive and personalised. People who enjoy the digimag are people who are on the move and need to find experts and advice in an instant. The magazine is created to bring more traffic your way via our helpful website, which easily guides new customers to your online listing. It’s multi-functional and one-of-a-kind in the industry.
Homemakers COO Hestelle Robinson shares her insights: “Digital products form an important part of the multi-channel approach any advertiser should consider. We know consumers need to see advertisers’ products several times and on various platforms before the decision to purchase is made. The Homemakers
digimag has over the last year proven itself as a well-read and used product and an ideal opportunity for advertisers to reach this well-defined and coveted market.”What’s on offer
The Homemakers
digimag offers you everything the print magazine offers but with so much more. Reach over 100,000 people monthly, who love to read our specialised lifestyle features offering only the finest advice and information to our readers. Our digimag has had over one million views making it an obvious choice for homeowners to turn to for advice and assistance.
It’s also a convenient way for customers to find you. Your company appears in our index and takes customers straight to you! The magazine also offers advertisers opportunities to book a space on one of the many pages dedicated to advertisers to make their mark in our digimag.
Advertorials can also give your company a boost and are a form of advertising that looks like editorial content. They’re articles written for your brand and published alongside regular editorial content produced by the Homemakers
content writer.
According to the Alexa Blog
, “today’s audiences are ripe for advertorials
. That is because audiences consume copious amounts of content and will at least skim articles about topics they’re interested in. When you combine that with the value that advertorials offer readers – a chance to learn something, to get to know a brand – they’re more likely to save and share an article, consider you a subject-matter expert, and engage with and remember your brand.”
Reach out to a Homemakers
sales executive to give you more information about our digimag and connect with a whole new universe of customers. View the latest digimag.