Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

HOMEMAKERSAPO GroupPromiseDMASAMembrana MediaRocketseedBullion PR & CommunicationWunderman ThompsonRed & YellowDistellBroad MediaRX AfricaSafreaHavas JohannesburgThe Strat FarmEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Tribute to industry stalwart: Henk Louw (16 August 1939-11 September 2023)

15 Sep 2023
Issued by: HOMEMAKERS
This week, we mourn the loss of Henk Louw (16 August 1939-11 September 2023), a visionary, serial entrepreneur, and fervent advocate for marketing.
Henk Louw
Henk Louw

Louw's business motto and guiding principle in life was simple yet profound: "You have to change, or you'll die." True to his word, Louw continuously evolved, leaving behind an indelible mark through legacy businesses like Homemakers Media Holdings, Thaba Eco Hotel, and Thaba Eco Village. Everything Louw achieved was in partnership with his devoted wife, Nelléne, who stood by his side through every venture and challenge.

In the 1970s, Louw, who already owned several retail outlets, understood the critical role of marketing and the importance of reaching potential customers in their homes. A pioneer ahead of his time, he grasped the value of collaborations. By pooling resources with other businesses for shared advertising space on hand-distributed pamphlets, Louw achieved cost-effectiveness and added value for each brand involved. Louw considered his co-workers as family, instilling a strong sense of community and shared purpose in his endeavors.

This initial effort eventually morphed into Homemakers Fair, one of the country's most successful knock-and-drop publications four decades later. During that period, Louw also launched the country's first permanent exhibition center specialising in home improvement - a groundbreaking idea at the time. Always adaptive, the center evolved into annual exhibitions and eventually an online platform in the early 2000s.

Beyond publications and exhibitions, Louw's passion for hospitality led to the creation of the award-winning Thaba Eco Hotel, which celebrated its 21st anniversary this year. Situated in Johannesburg's Kliprivier reserve, the hotel is a testament to Louw's vision and dedication.

As a true philanthropist, Louw believed in uplifting communities as he grew his enterprises. His work with organisations like SOJO and Dignity Boards made invaluable contributions to many lives.

In partnership with his son Reuben Louw, Louw's dream of sustainable living materialised in the Thaba Eco Village. This legacy project, two decades in the making, embodies Louw's belief that we are obliged to plant trees whose shade we will never sit under.

Henk Louw's impact transcends his immediate and work families; his influence is felt by countless others who will metaphorically travel the roads he carved. He will be sorely missed, but his life's work and wisdom will continue to inspire us all.

NextOptions
HOMEMAKERS
HOMEMAKERS create platforms where advertisers and discerning homeowners connect.

Related

Homemakers resumes printed issue
HOMEMAKERSHomemakers resumes printed issue10 Jun 2020
Hestelle Robinson, COO of Homemakers Media Holdings, wearing her mask
#BehindtheSelfie with... Hestelle Robinson, COO of Homemakers Media Holdings29 Apr 2020
#PODCAST: How I Built This: Reuben Louw's greatest moment is still to come
#PODCAST: How I Built This: Reuben Louw's greatest moment is still to come29 Jul 2019
Homemakers Mobi Magazine launch makes home improvement simpler
HOMEMAKERSHomemakers Mobi Magazine launch makes home improvement simpler16 Nov 2018
The plush annual Remodel magazine hits the streets in November
HOMEMAKERSThe plush annual Remodel magazine hits the streets in November4 Oct 2018

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz