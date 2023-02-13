Johannesburg Homemakers Fair on from 24 to 26 March at Kyalami

The much anticipated 28th Johannesburg Homemakers Fair is back in full force after a two-year hiatus, at the same venue it started at back in the day (1994). Taking place at the overhauled, world class Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre, the exhibition is set to create new business opportunities for exhibitors from 24 to 26 March 2023.

Says Hestelle Robinson, chief executive officer of Homemakers: “The latest exhibition trends show that people are ready to get out and about again. The 30th edition of the Global Exhibition Barometer by UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, shows a positive outlook for the industry in 2023. Companies expect to reach normal levels of operations by June 2023, with 80% of them forecasting normal activity.”

She continues that exhibiting at an event has proven to increase visibility and credibility for exhibitors. “We live in a world that is better connected than ever before, but due to the pandemic visitors now want to connect with suppliers, hear their stories, discuss the origin of their brands and products, and support local businesses. Exhibiting allows companies to establish and build trust in their target market, generate new leads, attract new customers, and ultimately build a more reputable and well-known brand.”

Exhibitors will range from start-ups and artisans to multinational industry leaders, showcasing the latest products and trends from established professionals in their respective fields. “We’re excited to be at Kyalami. The venue allows for a wide range of activities across four levels, which will be used to host brand new breakaway and pop-up activities in dedicated zones that will appeal to every member of the household,” Robinson adds.

The 2023 Johannesburg Homemakers Fair will offer exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their products to a wide audience, do face-to-face marketing, and to really connect. “Visitors want to be able to see, touch, feel and compare the latest home products and services. Our experience in presenting digital events will further be used to maximize the live event’s exposure, giving exhibitors and visitors a hybrid offering with more reach and value. This instalment is set to be bigger and better than ever before. It’s an opportunity to take your business to new heights, our exhibitors report that the leads they collect at the show are a valuable resource for months after the event,” Robinson concludes.

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre is well-situated with easy access, loads of parking, state-of-the-art facilities and incredible views.

Show dates: 24 to 26 March 2023

Show times: Fri 10am – 6pm | Sat and Sun 9am – 6pm

Entrance: R120 Adults | R60 Pensioners | R20 Scholars

Parking: R20

Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre, Cnr R55 & Allandale Rd, Kyalami Estate, Midrand

