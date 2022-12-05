Secure your stand, cultivate trust, generate leads and build your brand!

Johannesburg Homemakers Fair from 1 to 3 March at Kayalami.

The Johannesburg Homemakers Fair is set to make a triumphant return to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre from 1 to 3 March, 2024. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the organisers have meticulously curated an event brimming with exciting exhibitors and vendors, promising an even more spectacular experience than ever before.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Hestelle Robinson, CEO of Homemakers, says: "We are absolutely thrilled to mark our 30th anniversary. Over the years, we've explored various categories, but we've consistently found our true passion and core strength in the Home Improvement (HIP) industry. Delivering the best in home improvement is our forte."

Robinson highlights the significance of expos and trade shows, describing them as "a vibrant marketplace where exhibitors, organisers, attendees, and sponsors come together in a direct, interactive setting, facilitating business collaborations, obtaining industry knowledge, showcasing products and services, and establishing a competitive advantage." She reflects on the success of the previous year's show and expresses confidence that this year's event will be even more extensive and impressive.

Additionally, Robinson notes that the global exhibition industry experienced a notable resurgence in 2023, reaching pre-pandemic levels in various regions worldwide, according to the UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, in its 2023 Global Exhibition Barometer.

“Despite living in a world that is more interconnected than ever, in-person exhibitions remain essential for bringing people together. Consumers are eager to engage with suppliers, delve into their stories, explore the origins of brands and products, and support local businesses. Exhibiting provides companies with the opportunity to establish and cultivate trust in their target market, generate new leads, attract customers, and ultimately build a more reputable and well-known brand. Homemakers, with three decades of experience, has played a crucial role in enhancing visibility and credibility for exhibitors," explains Robinson.

The exhibitors at the event will represent a diverse spectrum, ranging from start-ups and artisans to multinational industry leaders, showcasing the latest products and trends from established professionals in their respective fields. Year after year, the dedicated organising team strives to surpass the previous edition, ensuring an exceptional show experience for both exhibitors and visitors.

The 2024 Johannesburg Homemakers Fair presents exhibitors with the opportunity to showcase their products to a broad audience, engage in face-to-face marketing, and truly connect. "Visitors desire the ability to see, touch, feel, smell, and taste the latest home products and services. It's an opportunity to elevate your business to new heights; our exhibitors consistently report that the leads gathered at the show prove to be a valuable resource for months after the event," concludes Robinson.

Featuring an impressive lineup of over 300 exhibitors highlighting a diverse array of home and home improvement treasures, from essential building materials to captivating soft furnishings, and everything in between, there's something for everyone conveniently gathered under one roof.

For bookings, please contact az.oc.as-srekamemoH@opxe or phone 086 111 4663.

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre is well-situated with easy access from both Johannesburg and Pretoria, loads of parking, state-of-the-art facilities and incredible views.

General info:

Show dates: 1 to 3 March 2024

Show times: Fri 10am – 6pm | Sat & Sun 9am – 6pm

Tickets can be purchased from www.Homemakersonline.co.za/jhbfair/ or from our ticketing partner Tixsa www.tixsa.co.za.

Entrance:

Adults: R120 | Pensioners: R60 Pensioners | Scholars: R20 | Bestie’s Pass: R180 – two adults Friday and online tickets only | Weekend pass: R240 | Family pass: R250 – two adults and two children

Parking: R20

Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre, Cnr R55 &, Allandale Rd, Kyalami Estate, Midrand

