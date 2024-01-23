BizTrends2024: The evolution of investment strategies fueled by tech advancements

The South African real estate market is experiencing a transformative shift influenced by technological advancements, changing demographics, and economic dynamics. This evolution has led to a significant impact on investment strategies within the sector.

Source: Supplied. Antonie Goosen is principal and founder of Meridian Realty.

Technological advancements have significantly altered the way we perceive and interact with real estate. Digital platforms, advanced data analytics, and virtual reality have opened up new avenues, enhancing accessibility to property information and enabling investors to make more informed decisions.

The advent of technology has equipped investors with powerful tools providing real-time data and analytics, enabling accurate predictions of market trends, property values, and potential returns.

The ability to analyse data on property performance, market trends, and economic indicators gives investors a competitive edge, allowing them to adapt swiftly to changing market conditions and make informed choices for a more successful investment portfolio.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) have further revolutionised the industry. Prospective buyers or investors can now take virtual property tours, providing a realistic feel of the property without being physically present.

Virtual tours have become a game-changer, especially in the current global context, transcending geographical barriers and offering a realistic viewing experience. You can now invest in a property in Dubai, by virtually viewing it and comparing rental returns online, without having to physically see the property. It helps to have a good agent on the ground that can help you to select the best possible properties for your needs.

Moreover, technology has streamlined communication- and transaction processes within the real-estate sector.

Digital platforms have significantly improved communication between stakeholders, making transactions smoother and more efficient. Online portals and virtual-reality capabilities have expedited the buying and selling process, enhancing customer satisfaction and trust.

Navigating demographic shifts

Demographic shifts and changing consumer preferences are also pivotal in shaping investment strategies. Understanding changing consumer preferences is key to shaping investment strategies. Demographics play a pivotal role in dictating the demand for various types of properties. Adapting to these preferences is vital for success in the market.

Furthermore, economic factors profoundly influence the real estate market, and the resilience of real estate as an investment option amidst economic volatility, cannot be underestimated.

Real estate has historically shown resilience during economic uncertainties. It's an asset class that provides stability and potential for long-term growth.

I urge investors to fully embrace the potential of technological advancements, demographic shifts, and economic changes in the South African real estate market. By leveraging these factors and adapting their strategies accordingly, investors can optimise their approach to real-estate investments for long-term success.