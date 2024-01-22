Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Propelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Retail & Hospitality Property News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Galetti Auction: 'The Woods' Hyde Park up for bids

    22 Jan 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Galetti Auction is set to sell a recently revamped open-air shopping centre located strategically in Craighall/Hyde Park, Johannesburg, through a sealed bid process.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The Woods, previously known as The Colony boasts blue chip long leases, a re-positioned tenant mix, a 160kWh solar system and a projected annual income of R18.35m. The property spans 11 887m2 and is located at 345 Jan Smuts Avenue, ensuring maximum visibility and high traffic volumes.

    Leafy and upmarket northern suburb areas such as Rosebank, Hyde Park and Craighall continue to generate high demand and have contributed to Johannesburg’s commercial-property resurgence in recent years.

    “Over time, more businesses have started to infiltrate these residential areas as the suburbanisation movement continues. Here, businesses opt to move to suburbs like Craighall based on factors like cost and convenience,” comments Guy Dowding, joint managing director of Galetti Auction.

    “The area’s biggest drawcard would have to be its large family homes, quality education facilities, security, a strong sense of community, well-maintained parks, restaurants and cafes, tree-lined streets, convenient proximity to major roads and other business hubs such as Randburg, Woodmead, Sandton and Rosebank.”

    In 2022, this well-appointed centre – owned by Laudecento Pty Ltd and developed by Cadastral Capital - underwent a major facelift and later that year announced that Checkers Food and Liquor Store would sign on as its anchor tenant.

    Transformative revitalisation

    “The sheer amount of work that has gone into revitalising this property cannot be overlooked. It’s become a landmark in one of Johannesburg’s most affluent suburbs and offers the modern convenience that shoppers are in search of today.”

    He adds that “the centre has long been home to one of the city’s most popular Italian restaurants, Pronto and more recently the likes of Besos and Liberté, further strengthening the restaurant scene in the area. It’s also still home to the original Colony Arms – one of Joburg's most loved pubs and restaurants.”

    Rounding out the strong tenant mix is Dischem Baby City and Dial-a-Bed.

    With a monthly income of around R1.5m per month, Dowding believes that this property will entice investors and landlords from around the country. “We welcome competitive bids up until 29 February 2024,” he concludes.

    Read more: Dischem, Hyde Park, Dial-a-Bed, shopping malls, Baby City
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: Supplied. Amelia Beattie, chief executive at Liberty Two Degrees.
    #BizTrends2024: The REAL approach in building extraordinary real estate
     9 Jan 2024
    Source: Dischem.
    Dis-Chem teams with Ezintsha to enhance access to HIV prevention
    7 Dec 2023
    Source: Supplied. Surine Griffin, chief operations officer at Broll Property Management.
    SA shopping malls continue to thrive, despite contrary views
    13 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa's Dis-Chem posts 17.2% fall in half-year profit
    3 Nov 2023
    Shopping malls or entertainment destinations?
    Shopping malls or entertainment destinations?
     17 Oct 2023
    Source: Cavendish Square.
    Over 2,000 malls set for transformation as exclusive leases end
    31 Aug 2023
    Source:
    Landmark court approval for pharmacists to directly prescribe medicine to HIV patients
    18 Aug 2023
    Source: ©Michael Turner -
    Diversified retail property portfolios prevail - Clur Shopping Centre Index
    5 Jun 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz