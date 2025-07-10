Property Trends
    Final call for entries: SAPOA Journalism Awards 2025 close this Friday

    Journalists covering South Africa’s fast-evolving and significant property sector have just days left to enter the SAPOA Journalism Awards 2025, with entries closing at 11.59pm on Friday, 11 July.
    Issued by Catchwords
    10 Jul 2025
    The esteemed journalism awards recognise excellence in fair, accurate and context-rich reporting, which are essential standard in today’s fast-paced media environment.

    It’s about acknowledging reporters who bring clarity, balance and integrity to the issues shaping our built environment,” says Brian Azizollahoff, long-standing SAPOA Journalism Awards judge and MD of Unico Property Group. “Now more than ever, strong real estate journalism matters.

    The 2025 judging panel includes respected business journalist, editor and author Rob Rose; award-winning journalist and Moneyweb deputy editor Suren Naidoo; former news reporter turned PR and MD of Catchwords Bronwen Noble; and accomplished property industry leader and COO of SA Corporate Real Estate Nomzamo Radebe.

    The awards lay the groundwork for promoting fair, accurate and unbiased journalism in real estate reporting, and highlight the role of credible journalism in shaping public perception and guiding investment decisions.

    Award categories:

    • Best Newcomer of the Year
    • Property News Journalist of the Year
    • Property Feature Journalist of the Year
    • Property Publication of the Year
    • Property News Website of the Year
    • Property Digital and Broadcast Media of the Year

    All entries must be original and published between 1 March 2024 and 31 May 2025. Winners will be announced at the SAPOA Annual Convention, which takes place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at Sun City.

    Past winners include some of the country’s most respected names in journalism. At the SAPOA Journalism Awards 2024, Joan Muller of Financial Mail was named Best Property News Journalist; Chanel Retief of Forbes Africa won Best Property Feature Journalist; Asset took Best Property Publication; and Property Wheel was awarded Best Property News Website.

    To enter, visit: https://sapoaconvention.co.za/awards/journalism-for-excellence

    Deadline: Friday, 11 July 2025

