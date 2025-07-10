Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
BizTrends Sponsors
Subscribe & Follow
Final call for entries: SAPOA Journalism Awards 2025 close this Friday
The esteemed journalism awards recognise excellence in fair, accurate and context-rich reporting, which are essential standard in today’s fast-paced media environment.
“It’s about acknowledging reporters who bring clarity, balance and integrity to the issues shaping our built environment,” says Brian Azizollahoff, long-standing SAPOA Journalism Awards judge and MD of Unico Property Group. “Now more than ever, strong real estate journalism matters.”
The 2025 judging panel includes respected business journalist, editor and author Rob Rose; award-winning journalist and Moneyweb deputy editor Suren Naidoo; former news reporter turned PR and MD of Catchwords Bronwen Noble; and accomplished property industry leader and COO of SA Corporate Real Estate Nomzamo Radebe.
The awards lay the groundwork for promoting fair, accurate and unbiased journalism in real estate reporting, and highlight the role of credible journalism in shaping public perception and guiding investment decisions.
Award categories:
- Best Newcomer of the Year
- Property News Journalist of the Year
- Property Feature Journalist of the Year
- Property Publication of the Year
- Property News Website of the Year
- Property Digital and Broadcast Media of the Year
All entries must be original and published between 1 March 2024 and 31 May 2025. Winners will be announced at the SAPOA Annual Convention, which takes place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at Sun City.
Past winners include some of the country’s most respected names in journalism. At the SAPOA Journalism Awards 2024, Joan Muller of Financial Mail was named Best Property News Journalist; Chanel Retief of Forbes Africa won Best Property Feature Journalist; Asset took Best Property Publication; and Property Wheel was awarded Best Property News Website.
To enter, visit: https://sapoaconvention.co.za/awards/journalism-for-excellence
Deadline: Friday, 11 July 2025
- Final call for entries: SAPOA Journalism Awards 2025 close this Friday10 Jul 16:37
- New Lion Pride Shopping Centre opens a community hub for growing Fourways node09 Jul 16:42
- Where property meets possibility: Reside Expo Visitor Open Day - this Thursday08 Jul 16:43
- MSCI South Africa Green Annual Property Index 202404 Jul 14:46
- Standard Bank joins SAMRRA03 Jul 16:25