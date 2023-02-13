World Radio Day: Community radio celebrated

With close to 300 stations across the country, community radio is relevant and thriving. These stations remain key to building and informing communities, from big cities to some of the most remote parts of the country.

Research shows that listeners listen to stations for news as a top factor and by providing quality, reliable news to radio stations, communities are being educated with information that is all-important to them on a daily basis.

“World Radio Day is the perfect opportunity to reflect on the vital role of the medium in our country. South Africans are still tuning in to their favourite stations, whether it is through terrestrial radio or streaming from an app.

Newskoop has created more than 157,000 minutes of radio content over five years, serving more than 60 community stations across the country. We work tirelessly to provide these stations with the best content and news that will keep their community informed and entertained. We believe this helps stations to attract and retain listeners,” said Newskoop managing director, Kim du Plessis.

Community stations often face financial challenges as it can be harder for smaller stations to secure continued advertising. These stations often raise funds by asking their loyal listeners to donate to their station and then pay their expenses from donor funds.

“We are often amazed at how these smaller stations manage to operate so successfully with such limited resources. We have asked some of the best minds in Public Relations, Marketing and Media to address the stations interested in attending our first radio masterclass as we believe this will be an opportunity for stations to learn and grow in these areas in 2023,” said du Plessis.

Newskoop will be hosting the free online workshop for all radio stations on Friday, 17 March 2023 at 10am. A link will be sent to your station once you RSVP using the link below.

Newskoop online masterclass

Date & Time: Fri 17 March 10-11am

Where: Online

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://forms.gle/MiFBdYb5XSDT377y5

Newskoop is a media content agency that sources, creates and produces content for radio. We cover all international, national, provincial and community news. Content produced includes news, finance, and sport produced in both English and Afrikaans, with a selection of content in IsiXhosa. The content produced comes in various formats from written content with audio clips to podcast style shows including our newly launched pre-recorded bulletins.