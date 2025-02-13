Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester talks #WorldRadioDay

As the world celebrates the magic and power radio has in sparking conversations and entertaining billions across the globe, World Radio Day stands as a powerful reminder of the medium's influence.

Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester has witnessed firsthand the evolution of radio through decades of change (Image supplied)

Radio has remained a relevant and vital medium because it has always embraced new technologies rather than resisting them.

Elements like TV, CDs, tapes, online streaming, websites and, these days, social media could all have been threats to the radio industry on a global scale – but they never replaced it.

Radio evolving alongside technology

Instead, the future of radio is evolving alongside technology.

Today, everything is on camera and people want to see what is going on in the studio, they want to communicate via the studio but also via social media, they want to comment on blog posts and they want to revisit a moment on air.

Podcasting has become a natural extension of radio, allowing for deeper dives into topics that don’t always fit into a traditional broadcast.

Social media has also enriched the experience by enabling real-time engagement and revisiting memorable moments.

While the live, personalised touch of radio remains irreplaceable, integrating these digital platforms creates a more comprehensive and interactive experience. Radio’s evolution—merging traditional broadcast with modern technology—ensures it will continue to be a vibrant and essential medium.

By working with these innovations and incorporating them into its content delivery, radio has managed to stay both current and essential. This is how has radio remained so powerful; its openness to change is key.

My journey on air

Radio has taught me invaluable lessons in one-on-one communication. Broadcasting feels like having a personal conversation with a single listener on the other side, and that personal touch has profoundly influenced how I approach every conversation, both on and off the air.

As a result, I have had some memorable moments on air, and o many moments come to mind.

I have had the pleasure of speaking to and interviewing several famous people, but my most memorable moments come from the listeners who call in and are part of the interaction and the conversation.

Whether it’s kids participating in our 'Friday’s My Day' segment or adult callers sharing insightful—and often funny—comments, those moments have truly shaped my journey on air.

A strong team for a strong show

Breakfast With Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM has an incredibly loyal fanbase and has won numerous radio awards and I am incredibly grateful for the way our show has landed.

It has become a massive part of people’s mornings across Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo – and even the rest of the country.

We have a strong team. Each person knows exactly what they need to deliver and bring to the table.

We are all on the lookout for great content and angles from South Africa and around the world and we try very hard to keep up with what South Africans want to talk about and hear during their mornings.

We work hard to make our listeners feel like part of our family, and that connection is what sets our show apart.

Staying inspired

What keeps me inspired is the uniqueness of every broadcast. Every show is different. Every day brings new news and fresh topics in this fast-moving world.

With social media making it easier to stay updated – and unpacking these conversations with our listeners is something I love doing.

The live nature of radio keeps the energy high and it keeps me interested and motivated to deliver quality content.

I enjoy local radio and it remains my favourite because it is in tune with what is happening locally and globally.

I appreciate presenters who combine humour with insights that matter to everyday life. That personal touch, the sense of connection they foster, has greatly influenced my approach as a broadcaster. I admire voices that seem like friends—those who present the world with warmth and authenticity.

Plans for 2025

The 'Breakfast With Martin Bester' team has exciting plans for 2025. This year will feature a celebration of South African food culture and its global influences.

Our show will highlight diverse culinary experiences—from Italy, Ethiopia, Korea to Mozambique— and how we can experience them right here in our city.

We are going to be getting out there and sampling these foods, enjoying them and celebrating them. Our aim is to continuously surprise our audience and deliver content that truly resonates.

That is what we as a team pride ourselves in and strive for. We have a range of incredible events lined up, and I’m very excited about what the year has in store.