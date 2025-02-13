WorldRadioDay: Why radio is still a hit maker

Radio remains the world’s most powerful music platform, outpacing streaming services in reach and influence. A new analysis by Radiomonitor underscores the enduring dominance of radio, revealing that more hit music is heard on radio than on all other music platforms combined. Nowhere is this more evident than in countries like South Africa and Nigeria, where radio exposure outperforms streaming figures by staggering multiples.

South Africa and Nigeria: The radio giants

Nigeria stands out with an astounding Radio Multiple (RM) of 48, meaning songs receive 48 times more exposure on radio than on Spotify. In South Africa, where streaming adoption is higher but still limited compared to Western markets, the RM stands at 31. This means that an average song in the country’s top 200 radio chart is heard 31 times more often on radio than in Spotify’s top 200 chart.

These numbers highlight a significant reality: in countries where internet access, data costs, and streaming subscriptions remain barriers, radio is the primary avenue for music discovery and exposure. While Spotify dominates the streaming sector with a 32% global market share, it cannot match the mass accessibility and influence of radio in these regions.

Global picture

Across Europe, radio generates at least five times the exposure of Spotify.

Even in well-established streaming markets like the UK, radio consistently outperforms Spotify. The most-streamed song of 2024 on Spotify, Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter, garnered 1.6 billion streams globally. Yet, in the UK alone, it was heard 1.3 billion times on radio. Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, Spotify’s second most-streamed song, reached 120 million streams on Spotify UK in 2024 but was heard 1.8 billion times on UK radio—15 times the exposure.

Why radio still matters

Radio’s impact extends beyond numbers. Unlike streaming platforms, radio provides curated experiences, presenter insights, and real-time engagement that foster deeper connections between artists and audiences. The influence of radio also plays a crucial role in live music success, driving ticket sales and audience engagement.

In 2023, the UK music industry generated £1.4bn from recorded music compared to £6.1bn from live performances. The exposure that radio provides fuels this industry shift, making radio an essential tool for artists seeking to build sustainable careers.

The unmatched reach of radio

The findings from Radiomonitor confirm a fundamental truth: radio remains the most effective platform for reaching mass audiences. While streaming services like Spotify shape the digital music landscape, they cannot rival the scale of radio, particularly in markets like South Africa and Nigeria.

For artists and industry professionals, understanding this dynamic is key. A number-one hit on the radio airplay chart is, without question, the biggest song of the moment—reaching more ears than any other platform can provide.