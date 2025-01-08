Community radio comes of age: A force to be reckoned with

How hyper-local stations are transforming the media landscape.

Community radio, once viewed as the underdog of the media landscape, has emerged as a significant player over the last five years. Mediamark’s Commvibe offering of key stations, including the exclusive representation of Bok Radio, Zibonele FM, and Thetha FM in key locations, exemplifies this transformation. According to the Broadcast Research Council's (BRC) RAMS Amplify data for October 2022 to September 2023, community radio now reaches a healthy 22% of South Africa’s adult population aged 15 and older, reflecting its substantial influence in the evolving media ecosystem.

Stations like Zibonele FM have achieved remarkable milestones, becoming the most listened to community station in the Western Cape and ranking third nationally.* Thetha FM stands as the fourth largest community station in South Africa, with the second highest reach in Gauteng, while Bok Radio remains a favourite among the top five stations in the Western Cape. These achievements underscore the growing importance of community radio as an authentic and neighbourly voice for local communities.

The power of hyper-local content

The success of community radio lies in its ability to deliver hyper-local content tailored to the cultural, linguistic, and social nuances of the communities it serves.

Research from the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) highlights that community radio plays a pivotal role in fostering a sense of identity and belonging. This unique connection cultivates a highly engaged audience, with loyalty rates that frequently exceed those of commercial stations.**

First mover brands have recognised this and are reaping the benefits.

Looking ahead

As community radio continues to evolve, its ability to adapt to the needs of its listeners ensures sustained growth in both influence and reach. For advertisers seeking to foster genuine connections, Mediamark’s exclusive partnerships with leading stations like Bok Radio, Zibonele FM, and Thetha FM offer an unparalleled opportunity to tap into deeply loyal and engaged audiences.

