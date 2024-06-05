Throwback Cinema promotion returns for ‘Janu-worry’ into February

Ster-Kinekor’s Throwback Cinema promotion continues through January and into February 2025 with cinema classics at the classic price of just R50 per ticket.

“We’ve secured some more iconic movie titles for the whole family to enjoy, as we all ease ourselves into another new year. These include Interstellar, which released on 3 January, followed by Groundhog Day from 10 January.

The Pursuit of Happyness fills the big screen from 17 January with No Country for Old Men releasing the following week, and The Truman Show on 31 January.

The much-loved film, 10 Things I Hate About You, sees us survive and exit January, with its release on 7 February,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

“Bringing back popular movie titles from years gone by is proving to be a popular must-see-again option for our big-screen fans and, with the discounted ticket price for these Throwback Cinema titles, what's not to love? Continuing this popular promotion, January’s lineup spans a number of movie genres, ensuring there is something for everyone to watch during the holiday period, either as repeat viewing or for a first-time big screen experience.”

Getting into the spirit of the new year, Ster-Kinekor’s Throwback Cinema line-up includes some all-time favourites. And even though budgets might be tight, the affordable price gives you the ticket to revisit iconic movies or to discover them for the first time on the big screen.

Throwback Cinema titles will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor sites: Sandton and Rosebank Nouveau in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Gateway in Umhlanga; Baywest in Gqeberha; Garden Route in George; Somerset in Somerset West; and Blue Route, Cavendish, N1 City, V&A Waterfront and Tygervalley in Cape Town.

All tickets for Throwback Cinema titles are only R50.