Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra to showcase Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 concert film

The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra will showcase the world première of its concert film by award-winning filmmaker Francois Verster, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, which will be screened nationwide from 25-30 July 2025.

Conducted by the renowned Marin Alsop, this film, recorded live at the Cape Town City Hall in 2022, marks the first time in South African history that this symphonic work by a South African orchestra will be presented in such a cinematic format across the country.

Bongani Tembe, chief executive and artistic director of Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra and executive producer of the film, said “This historic presentation will showcase the iconic Ode to Joy, reimagined with a unique South African soul, as the Mzansi Philharmonic’s vibrant musicians, distinguished soloists and choirs, collaborate to bring Beethoven’s masterpiece to life on the big screen.

The featuring of Grammy award-winner Wouter Kellerman and his ensemble of great musicians, coupled with the integration of the Zulu language alongside the original German text, adds a profound layer of cultural relevance and highlights the nation’s linguistic diversity and artistic expression.”

Lynne Wylie, head of marketing at Ster-Kinekor, shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration, “We’re incredibly proud to partner with South Africa’s national orchestra — the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra to bring this world-class cultural event to cinemas across the country.

At Ster Kinekor, we believe in the power of cinema to connect audiences with powerful stories, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 Concert Film is exactly that: a story of joy, unity, and the beauty of cultural fusion. This is a cinematic first, and we can’t wait to share it with South African audiences.”

This initiative strengthens civic pride and stewardship, as Mzansi Philharmonic fosters a deep sense of pride in South African artists while encouraging broader engagement with the creative sector.





By reaching new audiences, from students to arts enthusiasts and the broader community, the concert film encourages greater participation in cultural activities and helps motivate the next generation of South African musicians and artists.

Nicole Haynes, business and tour manager of the Mzansi Philharmonic and associate producer of the film, expressed the orchestra’s excitement for the upcoming screenings, “This project represents a landmark in our mission to make world-class orchestral music accessible to all South Africans. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 speaks to emotions we all share — hope, joy, and resilience — and through this cinematic experience, we invite audiences from every walk of life to connect with one another across geography, language, and background.”

Francois Verster, filmmaker and executive producer of the film, said “Being able to make a film of a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony during the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra’s first nationwide tour has been a wonderful opportunity for me as filmmaker, music lover and supporter of local artists.

Full symphony concerts are rarely viewed in cinemas in their own right — and what we have attempted with this film, rather than replicating or replacing the experience of attending a live concert, is generating one that offers a new way of presenting a concert within the cinema space. The film aims to interpret the music in its construction, while also emphasising the experience of musicians themselves, as if it were placing the viewer on stage with them.”

Economic impact and cultural pride

Beyond its artistic impact, this concert film also holds significant economic benefits for South Africa’s creative economy.

The cultural sector is a major driver of South Africa's economy, contributing billions to the GDP and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs. Mzansi Philharmonic’s first national tour in December 2022, created job opportunities for over 250 artists - these included orchestral musicians, choirs, a visual artist and guest performers.

Through its national and international tours and the film project, Mzansi Philharmonic is broadening the access of orchestral music to thousands of people across South Africa, whilst stimulating interest in the arts and promoting South Africa’s cultural exports on the global stage.

Screening locations

The Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 concert film will be screened at various Ster-Kinekor cinemas nationwide, including locations in Cape Town, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, George, and Somerset West.

Screening locations include:



V&A Waterfront (Cape Town)



Tygervalley (Cape Town)



Blue Route Mall (Cape Town)



Somerset Mall (Somerset West)



Rosebank Nouveau (Johannesburg)



Eastgate (Eastgate Shopping Centre, Johannesburg)



Brooklyn Commercial (Pretoria)



Watercrest Mall (Hillcrest, Durban)

