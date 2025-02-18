Ster-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions Competition 2025 opens, hosts live Masterclass for young creatives

To find the best young creative talent to attend the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Ster-Kinekor’s Cannes Young Lions organisers are hosting a live online Masterclass for all potential Young Lions creative teams.

As the official South African representative for the Cannes Lions, Ster-Kinekor is again sponsoring the Film category of the Young Lions 2025 competition.

“The Young Lions competition gives the next generation of industry superstars the chance to prove themselves by responding to a brief under intense pressure over 48 hours,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

“We hope this Masterclass will inspire a new generation of young creatives to enter the competition, once the details are announced.”

Masterclass

The live online Masterclass takes place at 2 pm on Thursday 20 February 2025.

This is a free Zoom webinar designed to help prospective competitors make the best of their creativity and set them on the path to the Palais. Yes, the one in Cannes, France!

In this session, aspiring young creatives will learn how to build confidence, gain professional resilience, and unlock boundless creativity, with a Q&A session at the end.

It’s everything they will need to prepare for this year’s local Young Lions Competition, including:

What the Young Lions Competitions are.



How to thrive during your local competition.



What it takes to win a Lion, from previous winners.



How to tackle the ever-changing creative world and navigate your career in creativity.



The next steps for anyone 30 and under interested in the Young Lions Competitions.

To register for this free creative session, just click on this Link



