    Popcorn and Pitch: Entrepreneurs take centre stage in one-of-a-kind business showcase

    Last night, the red carpet was rolled out not for movie stars, but for South Africa’s most promising young entrepreneurs. Popcorn & Pitch, hosted at Ster-Kinekor Mall of Africa, brought together over 350 guests for a high-stakes, high-impact business pitch event where innovation, sustainability, and bold ambition took centre stage.
    Issued by MyDough
    7 Jul 2025
    7 Jul 2025
    The event, spearheaded by MyDough in proud partnership with Polmed and the South African Future Trust as a prize sponsor, was designed to offer real business exposure and opportunity to emerging enterprises. Ten businesses were selected to pitch live to a panel of seasoned judges, including Momentum Group’s CMO Nontokozo Madonsela, E Squared Investments CEO Gladwyn Leeuw, Polmed principal officer Neo Khauoe, and MyDough founder Abed Tau.

    “This event was born out of a desire to bring Shark Tank to the movies and give entrepreneurs a platform for real visibility and opportunity,” said Phemelo Segoe, senior manager at MyDough. “Thanks to our partners, we were able to do just that.”

    Three standout entrepreneurs walked away with game-changing support:

    • First Prize (R250 000): Tshepiso Branding Solutions by Sarah Motshwane Sebetola, a sustainable brand turning plastic waste into eco-merchandise.

    • Second Prize (R100 000): Prudent Shoes by Prudence Ramotso, a size-inclusive, health-conscious footwear line for women.

    • Third Prize (R50 000): Clean Now by Tshegofatso Aphane, a refill-first detergent brand tackling affordability and plastic waste in townships.

    The evening was expertly hosted by beloved comedian Mpho Popps, whose energy and wit added a light-hearted edge to a night filled with purpose.

    “We are grateful for the opportunity afforded to the young talent. What I saw last Friday was mind-blowing and exciting for the future of our country,” said Neo Khauoe, principal officer of Polmed.

    From AI-powered marketplaces to township-born digital agencies, the Top 10 finalists proved that entrepreneurship is not just alive but thriving in South Africa’s townships and urban centres alike.

    Total prize money of R400,000 was awarded on the night, but perhaps the biggest prize was the exposure to a room full of investors, mentors, and potential partners.

    From left to right: Gladwyn Leeuw, Thabelo Raphala, Sarah Motshwane, Abed Tau, Neo Khauoe and Nontokozo Madonsela.
    Popcorn & Pitch is not just an event. It’s a movement to mainstream African innovation – one pitch at a time.

