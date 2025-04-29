Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

MyDoughEdge GrowthUniversity of PretoriaBusiness Partners LimitedTrialogueSappiAMIEThe Innovator TrustOnPoint PROld Mutual SMEgoSME South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Edge Growth wins 2025 Impact Intermediary of the Year Award

    Edge Growth, a specialist in small business development, has been named Impact Intermediary of the Year at the 2025 Africa Impact Investment Awards. These awards, sponsored by FirstRand and held last week in Ghana, recognise success in the rapidly growing impact investing industry and celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions that drive positive social and environmental change while creating value for investors in Africa.
    Issued by Edge Growth
    7 Jul 2025
    7 Jul 2025
    Edge Growth wins 2025 Impact Intermediary of the Year Award

    Impact intermediaries serve as a vital bridge between capital and high-impact solutions, helping to connect investors with businesses or projects that create positive social and environmental change.

    Eligible entities for this year’s Impact Intermediary of the Year category included arrangers, accelerators, incubators, government departments, research and consulting firms, policy think tanks, and professional services companies.

    South Africa faces persistent poverty and unemployment, with many SMEs struggling to survive due to a lack of support and resources, highlighting the need for targeted interventions. Since first being established in 2007, Edge Growth has addressed these challenges by combining tailored finance with strategic and technical assistance to overcome barriers including skills gaps and limited market access, ensuring that capital aligns with each SME’s growth needs. Their approach has not only helped individual businesses succeed, but also strengthened the broader impact investing ecosystem, driving inclusive economic growth, job creation, and systemic change in SME financing across South Africa and beyond.

    To date, Edge Growth has not only actively contributed to advancing multiple sustainable development goals, but also created over 14,000 jobs, helped more than 60% of supported SMEs to secure or expand corporate contracts, and achieved average annual SME revenue growth rates exceeding 20%.

    Edge Growth has strategically aligned with South Africa's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) framework, particularly through enterprise and supplier development (ESD) incentives, to channel capital into high-impact businesses.

    This approach has attracted private and corporate investment, supporting inclusive economic growth and enabling SMEs to not only access capital, but also essential strategic and operational support for sustainable development.

    The company continuously enhances value delivery through strengthened partnerships, strategic investment, and data-driven insights, using digital tools to stay agile and support sustainable SME growth across changing markets. One such tool is Edge Growth's growth tracker - a real-time platform that monitors the impact of its SME development initiatives by capturing key data such as job creation, revenue growth, ownership demographics, business maturity, and procurement shifts. This tool enables continuous learning and refinement of strategies to enhance support for SMEs and strengthen the broader impact investing ecosystem.

    For more information, go to www.edgegrowth.com or to access the Edge Growth case study, click on https://lnkd.in/dV_fJSQ2.

    Read more: SME development, Edge Growth
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Edge Growth
    We are SME Development Solutionists co-creating innovative solutions that combat business growth constraints and provide SMEs with market access, skills development and funding.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz