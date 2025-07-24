Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography
    Lights, camera, action: The rise of Beyond The Eyes Network

    Beyond The Eyes (BTE) Network, an independent, black-owned South African media company and creative agency, is forging a new path in a competitive industry long dominated by legacy players and often closed off to newcomers.
    Issued by Edge Growth
    24 Jul 2025
    Sammy Rabolele and Tebogo Mogale, Beyond The Eyes Network
    Sammy Rabolele and Tebogo Mogale, Beyond The Eyes Network

    Founded in 2015 by visionary filmmaker Sammy Rabolele, BTE has grown from a modest audiovisual services provider in the North West, to an emerging force in South African cinema, a testament to what is possible when entrepreneurial passion meets enabling support.

    This support came from the Royal Bafokeng Nation’s (RBN) Kgolo Enterprise and Supplier Development Programme, powered by small business development specialist Edge Growth. Sponsored by RBN, the programme is dedicated to empowering South African entrepreneurs by providing both financial and non-financial support to high-potential black-owned SMEs within the Royal Bafokeng Nation, enabling them to scale and thrive.

    Before joining the programme in 2023, BTE was struggling to grow beyond servicing corporate clients. Rabolele says that while this service was filling a gap, he yearned to take the business to the big screen, to tell stories with meaning to a broader audience, but the traditional film industry remained largely inaccessible.

    “We’re here to build a legacy,” says Rabolele. “We come from a continent of rich storytelling. As young black creatives, we’re not just creating content, we’re preserving culture, shaping identity, and opening doors for others.”

    A R1.2m loan meant that BTE was able to acquire world-class production equipment, a defining shift for the team. As the implementation partner responsible for designing, managing, and delivering the programme’s strategic objectives, Edge Growth provided BTE with strategic support, mentorship and market access.

    What resulted was the team expanding from four to six permanent staff members, and the creation of nearly 100 temporary jobs during production. Revenue increased by 50% from the 2021/22 to 2022/23 financial years, followed by an additional 25% increase the following year.

    The programme also enabled a groundbreaking partnership with out-of-home advertising company JCDecaux, allowing BTE’s debut film, He’s Not Ready, to be showcased on a digital billboard, a rare opportunity for emerging filmmakers. The film later premiered at both Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro cinemas, solidifying BTE’s presence on the national film stage.

    "While there is still a long way to go in ensuring that Beyond The Eyes Network becomes a household name in the film and TV space, the day we lift up our Oscar, Edge Growth and the Royal Bafokeng Nation’s Kgolo Programme will be a big part of our story!" says Rabolele.

    Edge Growth
    We are SME Development Solutionists co-creating innovative solutions that combat business growth constraints and provide SMEs with market access, skills development and funding.
