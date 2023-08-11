The winners of the 2024 South African Small Business Awards announced

The 2024 South African Small Business Awards, now in its 16th year, celebrated South Africa's top entrepreneurs and small businesses at a gala breakfast hosted by the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC) in Johannesburg on 14 November 2024. The awards honoured 20 leading Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs, alongside Special Award Winners and Main Category Award Winners, in a ceremony attended by prominent figures of the business community.

Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the NSBC, emphasised the vital role small and medium businesses play in reducing unemployment and driving innovation in South Africa. He expressed pride in the diversity of entrants, which underscores the strength of South Africa's entrepreneurial landscape.

The 2024 South African Small Business Awards was sponsored by Absa, Netstar, Experian, Sage, Toyota, and Vodacom Business. Anderson acknowledged the critical support these industry leaders provide in helping small businesses succeed, noting that this sponsorship is instrumental in fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Africa.

Winners

National Small Business Champion

Ambesha Africa (Trudy Maleka)

National Entrepreneur Champion

Adam Hunter (Hook, Line & Sinker )

National Startup Champion

Mlungisi Nkosi Maths & Science Centre (Mlungisi Nkosi)

National Woman in Business Champion

Buyi Mafoko (Matte BLK )

Special awards:

National Community Award

Khayelitsha Cookies (Adri Williams)

National Growth Award

Nerdware (Ronald Magondo)

National Innovation Award

The Wheelchair Doctor & Manufacturing (Ernest Mongezi Majenge)

National Skills Development Award

Golden Rewards 1981 cc (Mampho Sotshongaye)

National Marketing Award

Adbot (Michelle Geere)

National Startup Award

Makhoba Professional Services (Thabile Makhoba)

Mike Anderson highlighted the impact that each award entrant has had on South Africans' lives, either by creating jobs or providing essential services. "At the heart of this great nation is its people, and I am proud to be associated with all these worthy winners," Anderson stated.

In his closing remarks, he extended congratulations to all winners and expressed deep gratitude for their dedication to improving the future. "The NSBC not only congratulate the winners but also thank them for their relentless commitment to building a better tomorrow," he added, underscoring the positive impact of these businesses on South Africa's communities and economy.



