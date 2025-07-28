Veuve Clicquot crowns SA’s top women entrepreneurs

Veuve Clicquot has named Retang Phaahla and Dr Phindile Cebekhulu-Msomi as the 2025 Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award winners, respectively. The announcement was made at a ceremony hosted at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Retang Phaahla and Dr Phindile Cebekhulu-Msomi | image supplied

Now in its fourth year in South Africa and 53rd globally, the Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot recognises women who lead with courage, innovation and a commitment to empowering others.

Championing heritage and rural empowerment

Retang Phaahla, co-founder and CEO of Setšong Tea Crafters, was named the 2025 Bold Woman Award winner.

Setšong is a purpose-led business producing indigenous South African teas while promoting rural economic development in the Sekhukhune region of Limpopo.

The company, co-founded with her mother, focuses on sustainability and cultural preservation by working closely with local communities to harvest and produce a range of wellness teas.

Phaahla, a former quantity surveyor, entered the agro-processing sector in 2016. She has since built Setšong into a women-led business that combines tourism, indigenous knowledge, and social entrepreneurship.

“I am a custodian of my culture and heritage,” said Phaahla. “Boldness is choosing to lead with purpose, even when the path is uncharted.”

Jury member Amanda Dambuza described her as “the audacity to put heritage at the core of a scalable, luxury, impact-driven product”.

Driving climate-smart innovation

Dr Phindile Cebekhulu-Msomi, founder and CEO of Hazile Group, received the 2025 Bold Future Award.

Hazile focuses on hydroponic farming, water remediation, and renewable energy, addressing food security and environmental sustainability.

The multidisciplinary enterprise operates at the intersection of agriculture, clean water and green energy, contributing to the green economy and aligning with several UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Cebekhulu-Msomi is also the founder of Acumind Consulting, a business advisory firm, and Basadi Bakopane, a non-profit supporting women and youth. She serves on the boards of the Water Institute of Southern Africa and Sisters Working in Film and Television.

“Being bold is building even when the odds are stacked against you,” she said. “It is leading with courage and impact whilst restoring and igniting hope for a better future.”

Growing the bold community

The winners join a global network of more than 450 women entrepreneurs recognised by the Bold programme since its inception in 1972.

As part of the award, they will visit the Veuve Clicquot Maison in Reims, France, and join the Bold Open Data Base, an open-access global platform for connecting and empowering female business leaders.

The Johannesburg ceremony also featured a performance by singer Zoë Modiga and a keynote from 2024 award winner Morongwe “Mo” Mokone, who shared how the recognition has helped grow her business, Mo’s Crib.