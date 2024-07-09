6 finalists announced for 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards

Veuve Clicquot has announced the finalists for the 2025 Bold Woman Award, which recognises South African female entrepreneurs driving innovation and impact in business.

Image supplied

Now in its fourth year locally, the award honours women who reflect the legacy of Madame Clicquot—recognised for pioneering innovation in the champagne industry in the early 1800s.

This year’s panel includes previous winners Amanda Dambuza and Morongwe Mokone, alongside business and leadership experts Erik Kruger, Happy Ralinala, Timothy Maurice Webster and Aimee Kellen.

The awards are split into two categories:

Bold Woman Award finalists

Botheo Lentsoane , Khetho Healthcare – Founder of a health-tech company improving access to care for marginalised communities, including newborn hearing screening and speech therapy in rural areas.

Retang Phaahla , Setšong Tea Crafters – Social entrepreneur using Indigenous tea knowledge to drive rural development and eco-tourism in Limpopo.

Sydelle Willow Smith, Sunshine Cinema – Co-founder of a mobile solar-powered cinema initiative employing youth to drive awareness and social change through community screenings.

Bold Future Award finalists

Dr. Phindi Cebekhulu-Msomi , Hazile Group – Leads a climate-smart enterprise focused on sustainable agriculture, water and energy solutions for rural communities.

Phumzile Khoza , Lathitha Biodiesel – Founder of a green energy company converting waste cooking oil into biodiesel, while training youth in green economy skills.

Vanessa Mhlom, Pleroma Patch – CEO of a wellness brand producing plant-based vitamin patches for sleep, recovery and hormonal health, with a focus on access and ethical sourcing.

Winners will be inducted into Veuve Clicquot’s international Bold community, connecting with other women entrepreneurs globally.