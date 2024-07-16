It’s spring – but more importantly, today is #AbsaSmallBizFriday

Make a big deal out of small businesses with #AbsaSmallBizFriday. For the 13th year in a row, South Africans have come together in a spirit of 'each one, reach one', and to show the world how important small businesses and entrepreneurs are to our country and the greater global economy.

Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC), says #AbsaSmallBizFriday gives every person the opportunity of boosting a small business, countrywide. “We’re asking South Africans to buy from a small business; tell a friend about a small business they’ve supported; and shout it out on social media that we care about small business because they serve us and employ us.”



As Absa, we strive to be an active force for good in everything we do – this includes how we are showing up to support small businesses,” says Ronnie Mbatsane, managing executive for SME Business at Absa Relationship Banking. “Our ongoing engagements with business owners reveal that access to markets can be difficult and reaching a wider customer base is challenging due to limited resources for marketing and advertising. Small Business Friday is an opportunity for us to support this vital sector by encouraging consumers to support local businesses, ensuring their growth and sustainability.

"Additionally, through Absa Rewards, customers who shop at participating SME outlets on Fridays earn double cash back when they use their Absa Card on an Absa card machine (POS device). Furthermore, the SMEs get cash rewards when they reach turnover targets across their Absa POS devices for that month. A definite win for both the Retail customer and SME!"



Anderson also calls on small business owners to support #AbsaSmallBizFriday too. “You can make a massive difference just by sharing the link to the #AbsaSmallBizFriday information on the NSBC website here.



“By buying goods and services from other small businesses and solo operators helps reduce unemployment while stirring up our nation’s entrepreneurial spirit,” he says. “We’ve seen South Africans come together for the benefit of good many times over the years, and we hope today, 6 September and #AbsaSmallBizFriday, we’ll do it again.”

Make your mark today – fly the flag on your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok platforms (download here). Together we can show the world that #AbsaSmallBizFriday is our chance to make small business a big deal.



