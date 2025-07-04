Launch your dream business now - This Is where your journey begins!

Subscribe & Follow
The Business Show :: Africa - the continent’s largest and most influential event for entrepreneurs and business builders - is back, and it’s set to ignite Sandton Convention Centre on 3-4 September 2025 with a powerful dose of inspiration, opportunity, and unstoppable momentum.
From first-time founders to high-growth scale-ups, The Business Show :: Africa is the go-to launchpad for anyone serious about business. With world-class speakers, industry-leading funders, breakthrough masterclasses, and 100s of real business opportunities - this two-day extravaganza is designed to supercharge your journey.
“This is not just an event. It’s where dreams are activated,” says Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the NSBC. “It’s a powerful, high-energy platform where entrepreneurs at every stage come to learn, connect, and accelerate. Whether you're chasing your first customer or your first million – this is where that journey takes flight.”
With thousands of go-getters in one place, B2B speed networking, South Africa’s most influential business minds, and a buzzing exhibition floor filled with practical solutions, the event promises unmatched value for anyone starting out or building a business in 2025 and beyond.
“For 17 years, we’ve built this show to break barriers for entrepreneurs,” Anderson adds. “If you’ve ever thought, ‘How do I get started?’ or ‘What’s my next move?’ - this is your answer. You don’t need to have it all figured out. Just show up - and we’ll give you the tools, knowledge, and connections to go further, faster.”
Event highlights:
- 2 days. Thousands of connections. Endless possibility
- Top-tier speakers, game-changing insights
- South Africa’s leading funders and investors
- Live masterclasses, start-up pitches and expo floor buzz
- Speed networking to accelerate your growth
- Free entry – but tickets are limited
“The future belongs to the bold,” Anderson says. “And this is your launch moment. Don’t just dream it. Build it. Grow it. Live it. The Business Show is your gateway to a thriving future.”
Register now and claim your free ticket before they’re gone: Click here
Event details:
Date: 3–4 September 2025
Location: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Tickets: Only pre-registration is free – but space is limited!
