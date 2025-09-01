South Africa
    Millions of jobs, one movement: How small businesses are changing South Africa

    There’s nothing small about small business impact! South Africa’s small businesses aren’t just surviving - they’re driving our economy. Together, they contribute over 40% of our GDP and employ two-thirds of the working force. Imagine the impact if we all gave them more support.
    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    1 Sep 2025
    Small Business Friday, South Africa’s biggest small business movement, is back for its 14th year, powered by the National Small Business Africa (NSBC Africa) and proudly sponsored by Absa.

    "Absa Small Business Friday salutes the backbone of our economy and society," says Mike Anderson, NSBC founder and CEO. "It’s about mobilising the nation to go big by supporting the small."

    This is more than a day-it’s a 365-day movement, peaking on the first Friday of Spring, designed to spotlight local entrepreneurs, start-ups, and SMEs, encouraging everyone - consumers, corporates, and government - to buy, visit, and champion small businesses all year round.

    Small businesses don’t just create jobs, they spark innovation, boost local services, and strengthen communities. With more support, they can grow infrastructure, employ more people, and power national economic growth. One small action supporting a local small business can ripple into a big impact.

    How you can make a difference:

    1. Think differently - make supporting small businesses a habit.
    2. Act today - choose local for your purchases.
    3. Spread the word - tell friends, family, and colleagues.

    Why it matters:

    • Every purchase helps create jobs, build local communities, and strengthen the nation.
    • If one million SMEs each employ just one extra person, that’s one million new jobs.

    Support the innovators, the job creators, the dreamers, and the nation builders. Your choice matters.

    How to get involved:

    Step 1: Join the #AbsaSmallBizFriday National Celebration

    This year’s #AbsaSmallBizFriday National Celebration is a must-attend online event for entrepreneurs, business owners, and supporters of small business. Packed with practical tips, expert advice, and inspiring stories, the live Q&A will showcase the journeys of remarkable entrepreneurs who have turned challenges into success stories.

    Date: Friday, 5 September 2025
    Time: 09:30 – 10:30
    Free Live Online Event

    Gain valuable insights and motivation from leading entrepreneurs and top industry leaders. Hosted by Mike Anderson, NSBC Founder and CEO - this powerful session will ignite fresh ideas, share real-world lessons, and celebrate the resilience of small businesses driving South Africa’s economy.

    Register here

    Step 2: Spread the word on social media

    ‘Name & Fame’ a small business on social media and they could win an NSBC Platinum Membership voucher worth R3 950 – a powerful package designed to help businesses grow and thrive.

    Remember to include: #AbsaSmallBizFriday and @NSBCAfrica.

    For more info visit: www.smallbizfriday.co.za

    Choose small. Make a big impact.

