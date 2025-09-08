Spring ignites South Africa’s biggest small business celebration: #AbsaSmallBizFriday

South Africa’s small business sector takes centre stage as the 14th #AbsaSmallBizFriday lights up the nation. This is more than a day – it’s a movement designed to mobilise every South African to shop local, support small, and make a meaningful impact on the economy and their communities.

Launched 14 years ago in response to one urgent need – more customers for small businesses. Absa Small Business Friday has grown into a national tradition, inspiring consumers, corporates, and government to back small businesses all year round.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of our communities," says Mike Anderson, NSBC founder and CEO. "Supporting them isn’t just good for business – it’s nation building. Every purchase, every referral, every act of support strengthens our economy, creates jobs, and fuels innovation."

A movement that means business

#AbsaSmallBizFriday, powered by NSBC Africa and proudly sponsored by Absa, is South Africa’s most powerful small business movement. It’s a 365-day initiative, peaking on the first Friday of Spring each year, to celebrate and spotlight small businesses – the true engine of the economy.

"This is when we salute the mainstay of our economy and the engine of our society," adds Anderson. "We’re mobilising the nation to go big by supporting the small."

Small businesses are far from small in their impact:

They contribute over 40% of South Africa’s GDP.



They employ two-thirds of the working population.



They drive innovation, resilience, and local community growth.

Imagine the potential if every South African made a conscious effort to support small businesses. These enterprises could expand, hire more locals, and spark a new era of economic growth and job creation.

Why today matters

#AbsaSmallBizFriday harnesses the optimism and energy of spring – a season of new beginnings – to celebrate South Africa’s small business heroes. From humble startups to thriving SMEs, this is the moment to shine a spotlight on their courage, creativity, and commitment.

"The first Small Business Friday in 2012 was about giving small businesses a fighting chance," recalls Anderson. "Today, it’s about amplifying their impact, inspiring action, and showing South Africa the power of choosing local."

How you can support #AbsaSmallBizFriday today:

Think differently – make supporting small businesses part of your daily habit.

Act today – choose local for your purchases.

Spread the word – share the movement with friends, family and colleagues.



Stay connected

Follow the excitement and be part of the movement:



