South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthNSBC.AfricaXLinkBusiness Partners LimitedThe Publicity WorkshopTishala CommunicationsOak VenturesBullion PR & CommunicationOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The Business Show Africa is back – Only 3 weeks to go

    The countdown has begun! In just three weeks, The Business Show Africa 2025 is set to bring together thousands of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and innovators from across the continent. Whether you’re starting your entrepreneurial journey or scaling up your business, this is the moment to access the insights, tools, and opportunities that will propel your business to new heights.
    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    13 Aug 2025
    13 Aug 2025
    The Business Show Africa is back &#x2013; Only 3 weeks to go

    “The Business Show Africa is more than just an event; it’s the launchpad for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. This is where inspiration meets action,” says Mike Anderson, NSBC founder and CEO.

    Why you can't miss this:

    The ultimate starting point: Step into the Santam Welcome Centre - your gateway to success, where inspiration flows, new ideas ignite, and extraordinary opportunities await. This is your entry into one of the most dynamic and game-changing entrepreneurial events on the planet!

    World-class seminars and masterclasses: Join us at Build a Business Live, where you’ll gain powerful insights and inspiration from top entrepreneurs and industry leaders who have gone from zero to hero. These are the visionaries shaping tomorrow’s business world - don’t miss out on their secrets to success.

    Exclusive networking: Connect with thousands of driven business owners, influencers, and industry giants at the Nedbank Networking Zone. This is more than just networking; it's your chance to build meaningful partnerships, collaborate on exciting opportunities, and grow your business faster than you ever imagined.

    Personal 1-on-1 advice: Get personalised, expert guidance at the Visa Business Lounge, where you’ll tackle your unique business challenges and unlock the strategies that will catapult your business to the next level.

    South Africa’s leading funders: Access to Finance Indaba is your chance to secure the funding you need to fuel your business’s next phase of growth. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with top investors and funders, and make your financial dreams a reality.

    100s of exhibitors: Explore the latest innovations and services from cutting-edge exhibitors that will give your business the competitive advantage it needs to thrive in today’s fast-paced market.

    Your chance to revolutionise your business

    “It’s all about transforming potential into success. The Business Show Africa is a platform where ideas come to life and businesses go from strength to strength. If you're serious about growth, this is where you need to be,” Mike Anderson continues.

    The best part?

    Your registration is absolutely free - but tickets are flying fast! This is your exclusive opportunity to access two days of unparalleled content, networking, and personal growth. Don’t miss out on this game-changing event.

    “The Business Show Africa will open doors to opportunities you never imagined. This is your time to shine. Secure your spot today,” says Anderson.

    When and where:

    • Dates: 3 and 4 September 2025
    • Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

    Secure your free ticket now before they’re gone!
    Claim your free ticket here
    See you at The Business Show Africa 2025 – Your future starts here!

    Read more: business networking, industry leaders, NSBC.Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NSBC.Africa
    The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz