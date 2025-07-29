The Business Show Africa is back – Only 3 weeks to go

The countdown has begun! In just three weeks, The Business Show Africa 2025 is set to bring together thousands of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and innovators from across the continent. Whether you’re starting your entrepreneurial journey or scaling up your business, this is the moment to access the insights, tools, and opportunities that will propel your business to new heights.

“The Business Show Africa is more than just an event; it’s the launchpad for entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level. This is where inspiration meets action,” says Mike Anderson, NSBC founder and CEO.

Why you can't miss this:

The ultimate starting point : Step into the Santam Welcome Centre - your gateway to success, where inspiration flows, new ideas ignite, and extraordinary opportunities await. This is your entry into one of the most dynamic and game-changing entrepreneurial events on the planet!

World-class seminars and masterclasses : Join us at Build a Business Live , where you’ll gain powerful insights and inspiration from top entrepreneurs and industry leaders who have gone from zero to hero. These are the visionaries shaping tomorrow’s business world - don’t miss out on their secrets to success.

Exclusive networking : Connect with thousands of driven business owners, influencers, and industry giants at the Nedbank Networking Zone . This is more than just networking; it's your chance to build meaningful partnerships, collaborate on exciting opportunities, and grow your business faster than you ever imagined.

Personal 1-on-1 advice : Get personalised, expert guidance at the Visa Business Lounge , where you’ll tackle your unique business challenges and unlock the strategies that will catapult your business to the next level.

South Africa’s leading funders: Access to Finance Indaba is your chance to secure the funding you need to fuel your business’s next phase of growth. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with top investors and funders, and make your financial dreams a reality.

100s of exhibitors : Explore the latest innovations and services from cutting-edge exhibitors that will give your business the competitive advantage it needs to thrive in today’s fast-paced market.

Your chance to revolutionise your business

“It’s all about transforming potential into success. The Business Show Africa is a platform where ideas come to life and businesses go from strength to strength. If you're serious about growth, this is where you need to be,” Mike Anderson continues.

The best part?

Your registration is absolutely free - but tickets are flying fast! This is your exclusive opportunity to access two days of unparalleled content, networking, and personal growth. Don’t miss out on this game-changing event.

“The Business Show Africa will open doors to opportunities you never imagined. This is your time to shine. Secure your spot today,” says Anderson.

When and where:

Dates: 3 and 4 September 2025



Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Secure your free ticket now before they’re gone!

Claim your free ticket here

See you at The Business Show Africa 2025 – Your future starts here!