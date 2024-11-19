South Africa
Entrepreneurship
    Where business dreams become reality: The Business Show Africa 2025 takes centre stage

    With only two weeks to go, excitement is building for The Business Show :: Africa 2025 - the continent's premier entrepreneurial event. On 3 and 4 September 2025, the Sandton Convention Centre will come alive with innovation, inspiration, and opportunity, bringing together thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and game-changers under one roof.
    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    19 Aug 2025
    Now in its 17th edition, The Business Show :: Africa has become the continent’s most anticipated platform for growth, ideas, and networking. After last year’s record-breaking success, this year’s event promises to surpass all expectations, providing the perfect environment for entrepreneurs to launch, grow, and accelerate their ventures.

    “This is where business dreams ignite, ideas turn into impact, and entrepreneurs leap into greatness,” says Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO of the NSBC.

    What awaits attendees:

    Santam Welcome Centre - Step into the heart of Africa’s entrepreneurial powerhouse with a personal welcome and guidance into two days packed with opportunity, insight, and connection.

    Build a Business Live – Seminars and Masterclasses - Learn directly from Africa’s top entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Gain actionable strategies, insights, and inspiration that turn ambition into success.

    Access to Finance Indaba - Meet South Africa’s leading funders and explore financing solutions designed to power the next phase of your business growth.

    The Nedbank Speed Networking Zone - Connect with hundreds of like-minded professionals in one hour. Make more meaningful contacts here than many do in an entire year.

    The Business Expo - Experience Africa’s most innovative brands, cutting-edge products, and services that are shaping the future of business.

    Visa VIP Lounge - Engage with potential investors and strategic partners in a curated, exclusive networking space.

    Why you can’t afford to miss this:

    No other event combines learning, networking, deal-making, and inspiration like The Business Show :: Africa. Whether you’re an established business owner or an aspiring entrepreneur, this is your once-a-year opportunity to accelerate growth, make strategic connections, and gain game-changing insights.

    Act fast – Only pre-registration is free, so secure your free ticket today, before they’re gone, and join thousands of innovators ready to shape Africa’s business future.

    Get your free ticket here

    NSBC.Africa
    The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.
