South Africa’s Top 20 entrepreneurs and small businesses revealed
Each year, this prestigious celebration recognises the extraordinary individuals and enterprises that form the heartbeat of our economy – the visionaries who redefine industries, create jobs, and inspire the next generation of business leaders. Their achievements remind us that success is born from courage, consistency, and an unshakable belief in one’s dream.
But the Awards go far beyond recognition. They ignite a powerful movement – encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to take the leap, embrace innovation, and shape their own destinies. Every winner represents a story of grit and triumph that fuels a greater vision: a South Africa where entrepreneurship thrives, communities prosper, and dreams take flight.
The Grand Celebration – National Gala Breakfast
Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025
Venue: Platinum Ballroom, Silverstar, Johannesburg
The much-anticipated National Gala Breakfast is the highlight of the entrepreneurial calendar – a morning filled with inspiration, celebration, and world-class networking. This is where South Africa’s Top 20 Winners take centre stage, honoured with awards including:
- National Small Business Champion
- National Entrepreneur Champion
- National Woman in Business Champion
- National Start-Up Champion
- Special National Awards
It’s more than an event – it’s a celebration of dreams realised and futures rewritten.
2025 Top 20 winners (in alphabetical order):
BluLever Education
Brytech Holdings
Cobus Visser International
Debtsource
Edge Growth
Gomolemo Construction and Projects
GovGrowth
Hustlery
LEC Catering
Level Eight Marketing
My Fuel Orders
Pixelated Investments
Racket Rescue
Sage Wise Audio Visual Solutions
Solis and Luna Consulting
Speakingdom
Sourcefin
Thee Gifted Hands
The Tax Shop Hartbeespoort
Tiffany Markman
Join the celebration
Don’t miss the entrepreneurial event of the year – a morning of inspiration, excellence, and connection. Be part of the movement that champions South Africa’s small business heroes.
