    South Africa’s Top 20 entrepreneurs and small businesses revealed

    The 2025 South African Small Business Awards stand as a national tribute to the relentless drive, resilience, and innovation of South Africa’s most inspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses. These awards shine a spotlight on those who, through passion and perseverance, have turned challenges into opportunities and dreams into thriving realities.
    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    30 Oct 2025
    Each year, this prestigious celebration recognises the extraordinary individuals and enterprises that form the heartbeat of our economy – the visionaries who redefine industries, create jobs, and inspire the next generation of business leaders. Their achievements remind us that success is born from courage, consistency, and an unshakable belief in one’s dream.

    “Behind every successful small business is an entrepreneur who refused to surrender – someone who turned obstacles into stepping stones and kept moving forward with passion, perseverance, and purpose.” – Mike Anderson, NSBC founder and CEO

    But the Awards go far beyond recognition. They ignite a powerful movement – encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to take the leap, embrace innovation, and shape their own destinies. Every winner represents a story of grit and triumph that fuels a greater vision: a South Africa where entrepreneurship thrives, communities prosper, and dreams take flight.

    The Grand Celebration – National Gala Breakfast

    Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025
    Venue: Platinum Ballroom, Silverstar, Johannesburg

    The much-anticipated National Gala Breakfast is the highlight of the entrepreneurial calendar – a morning filled with inspiration, celebration, and world-class networking. This is where South Africa’s Top 20 Winners take centre stage, honoured with awards including:

    • National Small Business Champion
    • National Entrepreneur Champion
    • National Woman in Business Champion
    • National Start-Up Champion
    • Special National Awards

    It’s more than an event – it’s a celebration of dreams realised and futures rewritten.

    2025 Top 20 winners (in alphabetical order):

    BluLever Education
    Brytech Holdings
    Cobus Visser International
    Debtsource
    Edge Growth
    Gomolemo Construction and Projects
    GovGrowth
    Hustlery
    LEC Catering
    Level Eight Marketing
    My Fuel Orders
    Pixelated Investments
    Racket Rescue
    Sage Wise Audio Visual Solutions
    Solis and Luna Consulting
    Speakingdom
    Sourcefin
    Thee Gifted Hands
    The Tax Shop Hartbeespoort
    Tiffany Markman

    Join the celebration

    Don’t miss the entrepreneurial event of the year – a morning of inspiration, excellence, and connection. Be part of the movement that champions South Africa’s small business heroes.

    Secure your ticket here.

