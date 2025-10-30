South Africa’s Top 20 entrepreneurs and small businesses revealed

The 2025 South African Small Business Awards stand as a national tribute to the relentless drive, resilience, and innovation of South Africa’s most inspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses. These awards shine a spotlight on those who, through passion and perseverance, have turned challenges into opportunities and dreams into thriving realities.

Each year, this prestigious celebration recognises the extraordinary individuals and enterprises that form the heartbeat of our economy – the visionaries who redefine industries, create jobs, and inspire the next generation of business leaders. Their achievements remind us that success is born from courage, consistency, and an unshakable belief in one’s dream.

“Behind every successful small business is an entrepreneur who refused to surrender – someone who turned obstacles into stepping stones and kept moving forward with passion, perseverance, and purpose.” – Mike Anderson, NSBC founder and CEO

But the Awards go far beyond recognition. They ignite a powerful movement – encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to take the leap, embrace innovation, and shape their own destinies. Every winner represents a story of grit and triumph that fuels a greater vision: a South Africa where entrepreneurship thrives, communities prosper, and dreams take flight.

The Grand Celebration – National Gala Breakfast

Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025

Venue: Platinum Ballroom, Silverstar, Johannesburg

The much-anticipated National Gala Breakfast is the highlight of the entrepreneurial calendar – a morning filled with inspiration, celebration, and world-class networking. This is where South Africa’s Top 20 Winners take centre stage, honoured with awards including:

National Small Business Champion



National Entrepreneur Champion



National Woman in Business Champion



National Start-Up Champion



Special National Awards

It’s more than an event – it’s a celebration of dreams realised and futures rewritten.

2025 Top 20 winners (in alphabetical order):

BluLever Education

Brytech Holdings

Cobus Visser International

Debtsource

Edge Growth

Gomolemo Construction and Projects

GovGrowth

Hustlery

LEC Catering

Level Eight Marketing

My Fuel Orders

Pixelated Investments

Racket Rescue

Sage Wise Audio Visual Solutions

Solis and Luna Consulting

Speakingdom

Sourcefin

Thee Gifted Hands

The Tax Shop Hartbeespoort

Tiffany Markman

Join the celebration

Don’t miss the entrepreneurial event of the year – a morning of inspiration, excellence, and connection. Be part of the movement that champions South Africa’s small business heroes.

Secure your ticket here.




