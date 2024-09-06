The Business Show :: Africa 2025 returns – bigger, bolder, and packed with game-changing opportunity

Africa’s premier entrepreneurial event is back, and it's breaking boundaries in 2025.

The Business Show :: Africa, hosted by NSBC Africa and World Famous Events returns on 3 and 4 September at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, bringing together the nation’s most ambitious entrepreneurs, business owners, business leaders, and all those dreaming of launching a startup, for two electrifying days of innovation, connection, and growth.

This year’s two-day entrepreneurial extravaganza promises to be the most impactful, yet a high-energy platform designed to ignite startups, accelerate scale-ups, and fuel the next wave of business success stories.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and rising across South Africa,” says Mike Anderson, NSBC founder and CEO. “Now more than ever, we need bold action, disruptive thinking, and fearless innovation. That’s exactly what The Business Show :: Africa delivers – a launchpad for those ready to turn ambition into action.”

What to expect:

World-class seminars and masterclasses from top global and local business minds



Breakthrough business tools and tech that will redefine how you grow



Live access to all the funders and Investors who can back your next move



High-impact networking with thousands of key decision-makers



Real-world opportunities to power up your success

“Whether you’re just starting out or scaling fast, this is the one event that puts you in an electrifying environment with the right people, the right ideas, and the right momentum,” adds Anderson. “The future belongs to those who show up, and show up ready.”

Entry is 100% free with pre-registration , but space is limited and demand is surging. Secure your spot now and register on www.thebizshow.africa.

Exhibit at Africa’s #1 business event

Exhibitor space is almost sold out. If you're a business looking to connect with a highly engaged, entrepreneurial audience, this is your moment. Click here to enquire before final spots are gone.



