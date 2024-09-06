Get ready, Africa’s number 1 entrepreneurial event is back, bigger and unmissable

The countdown has begun for Africa’s ultimate entrepreneurial gathering. The 17th edition of The Business Show :: Africa is set to take over the Sandton Convention Centre on 3 and 4 September 2025, promising an even greater spectacle of entrepreneurial energy, innovation, and opportunity.

After the record-breaking success of last year’s event, The Business Show :: Africa 2025 is gearing up to be the most impactful business event the continent has ever seen. Whether you're launching your dream business or accelerating your current venture, this is where business begins, grows, and thrives.

Bookings are now open – and yes, your ticket is still free!

“This is where business dreams are ignited, where ideas evolve into impact, and where entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs take the leap into greatness,” says Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the NSBC.

What to expect:

Build a Business LIVE: World-Class Seminars & Masterclasses: Learn directly from the most successful entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business icons.

World-Class Seminars & Masterclasses: Learn directly from the most successful entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business icons. Access to Finance Indaba: Discover and engage with South Africa’s Top Funders and finance solutions tailored for SMEs.

Discover and engage with South Africa’s Top Funders and finance solutions tailored for SMEs. The Speed Networking Zone powered by Nedbank: Supercharge your network in record time. Want to make more contacts in one hour than many do in a life-time? Then visit the Speed Networking Zone and experience this unparalleled relationship building opportunity filled with inspired, facilitated networking.

Supercharge your network in record time. Want to make more contacts in one hour than many do in a life-time? Then visit the Speed Networking Zone and experience this unparalleled relationship building opportunity filled with inspired, facilitated networking. The Business Expo: Explore groundbreaking products, services, and solutions from Africa’s leading brands and innovators.

Explore groundbreaking products, services, and solutions from Africa’s leading brands and innovators. Visa VIP Lounge: Connect with strategic partners and potential investors in an exclusive setting.

And it all starts at the Santam Welcome Centre, where attendees are personally welcomed and guided into two days of business-changing connections and insights.

Why attend?

No other event in 2025 will offer such an explosive mix of learning, networking, deal-making, and inspiration – all under one roof. If you're serious about taking your business to the next level, this is your once-a-year opportunity to leap forward. Don’t miss your moment.

Get your free ticket now and join thousands of business owners, entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, and go-getters ready to shape the business landscape.

Click here to register.



