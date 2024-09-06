Entrepreneurship Community
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

NSBC.AfricaSAICAMILLA SAEdge GrowthMyDoughUniversity of PretoriaCity Lodge HotelsBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Get ready, Africa’s number 1 entrepreneurial event is back, bigger and unmissable

    The countdown has begun for Africa’s ultimate entrepreneurial gathering. The 17th edition of The Business Show :: Africa is set to take over the Sandton Convention Centre on 3 and 4 September 2025, promising an even greater spectacle of entrepreneurial energy, innovation, and opportunity.
    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    17 Jul 2025
    17 Jul 2025
    Get ready, Africa&#x2019;s number 1 entrepreneurial event is back, bigger and unmissable

    After the record-breaking success of last year’s event, The Business Show :: Africa 2025 is gearing up to be the most impactful business event the continent has ever seen. Whether you're launching your dream business or accelerating your current venture, this is where business begins, grows, and thrives.

    Bookings are now open – and yes, your ticket is still free!

    “This is where business dreams are ignited, where ideas evolve into impact, and where entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs take the leap into greatness,” says Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the NSBC.

    What to expect:

    • Build a Business LIVE: World-Class Seminars & Masterclasses: Learn directly from the most successful entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business icons.

    • Access to Finance Indaba: Discover and engage with South Africa’s Top Funders and finance solutions tailored for SMEs.

    • The Speed Networking Zone powered by Nedbank: Supercharge your network in record time. Want to make more contacts in one hour than many do in a life-time? Then visit the Speed Networking Zone and experience this unparalleled relationship building opportunity filled with inspired, facilitated networking.

    • The Business Expo: Explore groundbreaking products, services, and solutions from Africa’s leading brands and innovators.

    • Visa VIP Lounge: Connect with strategic partners and potential investors in an exclusive setting.

    And it all starts at the Santam Welcome Centre, where attendees are personally welcomed and guided into two days of business-changing connections and insights.

    Why attend?

    No other event in 2025 will offer such an explosive mix of learning, networking, deal-making, and inspiration – all under one roof. If you're serious about taking your business to the next level, this is your once-a-year opportunity to leap forward. Don’t miss your moment.

    Get your free ticket now and join thousands of business owners, entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, and go-getters ready to shape the business landscape.

    Click here to register.

    Read more: NSBC, Mike Anderson
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NSBC.Africa
    The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz