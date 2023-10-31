The champions of the 2023 South African Small Business Awards announced

“We are astounded at the diversity of entrants again this year, but equally encouraged as it shows the depth and breadth of South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit. Growing small and medium businesses is vital to the local economy and its ever-growing rate of unemployment. This type of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit will undoubtedly cultivate a much healthier business landscape for all involved,” says Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the NSBC.
The 2023 national sponsors are, in alphabetical order; Absa, AWS, Experian, FedEx, Nashua, Netstar, Sage, Telkom, Toyota and Vodacom Business.
“We are humbled by the support of such esteemed industry leaders. Without their commitment to building tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, these businesses would have less opportunities to thrive and flourish,” says Anderson.
(in alphabetical order)
4Matat Tissues – Buntu Mfene
Food Sock Meals – Carl van Blerk
Gifted By Matte – Keabetsoe Matshediso
Great 4 Business – Nonkululeko Baloyi
Zobia Holdings – Ipeleng Ntaye
AJ Digital Agency – Andile Mzobe
Made By Mosaic – Terry Niemack
Neslo Technologies – Jordan Olsen
nFold – Izane Cloete-Hamilton
Zevoli Growth Partners – Mpopi Khupe
Hot 102.7FM – Lloyd Madurai
Paws-Itive Pasw-Abilites – Heather Whitfield
Cranium Medical Products – Allen Cliffe
Varsity Vibe – Dino Talotti
Xanthe Havenga – Minx leather
Lloyd Madurai – Hot 102.7FM
“Each entrant has in some way made a difference to someone’s life, either through employing them or by offering services to them. At the heart of this great nation is its people and I am proud to be associated with all these worthy winners,” says Anderson.
He says that the NSBC and World Famous Events would not only like to congratulate all the winners, but also thank them for their relentless commitment to building a better tomorrow.