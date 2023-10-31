Industries

    The champions of the 2023 South African Small Business Awards announced

    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    20 Nov 2023
    20 Nov 2023
    Ending off its 15th successive year, the NSBC and World Famous Events announced South Africa’s Top 5 Startup Winners, Top 10 Winners, Special Award Winners and the Main Category Award Winners at the 2023 South African Small Business Awards gala breakfast, a glittering affair attended by the business elite. These prestigious awards have gathered a diverse range of entries all with one thing in common – a driving entrepreneurial force.
    The champions of the 2023 South African Small Business Awards announced

    “We are astounded at the diversity of entrants again this year, but equally encouraged as it shows the depth and breadth of South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit. Growing small and medium businesses is vital to the local economy and its ever-growing rate of unemployment. This type of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit will undoubtedly cultivate a much healthier business landscape for all involved,” says Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the NSBC.

    The 2023 national sponsors are, in alphabetical order; Absa, AWS, Experian, FedEx, Nashua, Netstar, Sage, Telkom, Toyota and Vodacom Business.

    “We are humbled by the support of such esteemed industry leaders. Without their commitment to building tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, these businesses would have less opportunities to thrive and flourish,” says Anderson.

    The champions of the 2023 South African Small Business Awards announced

    2023 Top 5 Startup Winners:

    (in alphabetical order)

    4Matat Tissues – Buntu Mfene
    Food Sock Meals – Carl van Blerk
    Gifted By Matte – Keabetsoe Matshediso
    Great 4 Business – Nonkululeko Baloyi
    Zobia Holdings – Ipeleng Ntaye

    2023 Special Award Winners:

  • National Business Excellence Award

    • AJ Digital Agency – Andile Mzobe
    Made By Mosaic – Terry Niemack
    Neslo Technologies – Jordan Olsen
    nFold – Izane Cloete-Hamilton
    Zevoli Growth Partners – Mpopi Khupe

  • National Community Award

    • Hot 102.7FM – Lloyd Madurai

  • National Innovation Award

    • Paws-Itive Pasw-Abilites – Heather Whitfield

  • National Youth Empowerment Award

    • Cranium Medical Products – Allen Cliffe

  • The Never Surrender Award

    • Varsity Vibe – Dino Talotti

    2023 Main Category Award Winners:

  • National Woman In Business Champion

    • Xanthe Havenga – Minx leather

  • National Entrepreneur Champion

    • Lloyd Madurai – Hot 102.7FM

  • National Small Business Champion

    • Hot 102.7FM – Lloyd Madurai

    “Each entrant has in some way made a difference to someone’s life, either through employing them or by offering services to them. At the heart of this great nation is its people and I am proud to be associated with all these worthy winners,” says Anderson.

    He says that the NSBC and World Famous Events would not only like to congratulate all the winners, but also thank them for their relentless commitment to building a better tomorrow.

    Telkom, Absa, Toyota, Vodacom Business, NSBC, Mike Anderson, FedEx, Experian, Netstar
    NSBC.Africa
    The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.

