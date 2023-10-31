The champions of the 2023 South African Small Business Awards announced

Ending off its 15th successive year, the NSBC and World Famous Events announced South Africa’s Top 5 Startup Winners, Top 10 Winners, Special Award Winners and the Main Category Award Winners at the 2023 South African Small Business Awards gala breakfast, a glittering affair attended by the business elite. These prestigious awards have gathered a diverse range of entries all with one thing in common – a driving entrepreneurial force.

“We are astounded at the diversity of entrants again this year, but equally encouraged as it shows the depth and breadth of South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit. Growing small and medium businesses is vital to the local economy and its ever-growing rate of unemployment. This type of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit will undoubtedly cultivate a much healthier business landscape for all involved,” says Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the NSBC.

The 2023 national sponsors are, in alphabetical order; Absa, AWS, Experian, FedEx, Nashua, Netstar, Sage, Telkom, Toyota and Vodacom Business.

“We are humbled by the support of such esteemed industry leaders. Without their commitment to building tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, these businesses would have less opportunities to thrive and flourish,” says Anderson.

2023 Top 5 Startup Winners:

(in alphabetical order)

4Matat Tissues – Buntu Mfene

Food Sock Meals – Carl van Blerk

Gifted By Matte – Keabetsoe Matshediso

Great 4 Business – Nonkululeko Baloyi

Zobia Holdings – Ipeleng Ntaye

2023 Special Award Winners:

National Community Award Hot 102.7FM – Lloyd Madurai

National Innovation Award Paws-Itive Pasw-Abilites – Heather Whitfield

National Youth Empowerment Award Cranium Medical Products – Allen Cliffe

The Never Surrender Award Varsity Vibe – Dino Talotti 2023 Main Category Award Winners:

National Woman In Business Champion Xanthe Havenga – Minx leather

National Entrepreneur Champion Lloyd Madurai – Hot 102.7FM