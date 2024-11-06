Entrepreneurship SMEs
    Top 20 winners announced - 2024 South African Small Business Awards

    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    6 Nov 2024
    6 Nov 2024
    The 2024 South African Small Business Awards celebrate the dedication and achievements of small businesses and entrepreneurs that have demonstrated resilience and innovation throughout the year.
    By acknowledging the hard work and vision required to succeed in the entrepreneurial landscape, these awards not only honour individual successes but also inspire a broader community of entrepreneurs. The recognition serves as motivation for small businesses to continue their journey and strive for excellence in their endeavours.

    The South African Small Business Awards feature a wide array of entries, all unified by a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Winning these awards not only validates the hard work of established small businesses but also serves as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

    The awards encourage these aspiring entrepreneurs to act on their business ideas and embrace the journey of entrepreneurship, fostering a culture of innovation and ambition within the community. This recognition can help ignite the passion and drive needed to transform potential ideas into successful ventures.

    The upcoming National Gala Breakfast on 14 November 2024 at the Bryanston Country Club in Johannesburg is without doubt the entrepreneurial event of the year. This is when the top 20 winners will be recognised, with awards such as the National Small Business Champion, National Entrepreneur Champion, National Woman in Business Champion, National Startup Champion, as well as numerous Special National Awards.

    Here are the top 20 winners (in alphabetical order):

    Adbot
    Ambesha Africa
    BaseCloud
    Cape MedTech
    Essentially Natural
    Golden Rewards 1981
    Hook, Line & Sinker
    InfoDocs
    Khayelitsha Cookies
    Kiko Vitals
    Legends Barbershop
    Makhoba Professional Services
    Matte BLK
    Mlungisi Nkosi Maths & Science Centre
    Nerdware
    Oryx Desert Salt
    Samantha Dunbar Inc.
    Swimmattix Swim School
    Outsourced CFO
    Wheelchair Doctor

    If you’re interested in attending the event as a delegate, you can visit the official website to see what’s happening and to secure your ticket – click here.

    Attending the National Gala Breakfast not only provides an opportunity to recognise the achievements of these entrepreneurs but also to network with other industry leaders and inspirational figures in the business community.

    The 2024 South African Small Business Awards is proudly sponsored by Absa, Experian, Netstar, Sage, Toyota and Vodacom Business.

    NSBC.Africa
    The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.
