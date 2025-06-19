South Africa
Entrepreneurship Research Reports
    Half of SA’s small businesses at risk of closure, new study finds

    More than half of South Africa’s small businesses say they may not survive another year without urgent intervention, according to a new survey that highlights the financial pressures facing the sector.
    1 Aug 2025
    1 Aug 2025
    
    Source: Pexels

    Sector shows signs of strain

    The inaugural Small Business Growth Index (SBGI) shows that over 50% of small businesses are either contracting, trading with difficulty or at risk of closure. Just one in four businesses reported any growth.

    Key cost pressures cited include transport, utilities and raw materials, with prices rising by 60.9%, 56.9% and 52.9% respectively. In response, more than three-quarters of businesses say they plan to raise prices by an average of 6% to 10% in the months ahead.

    Survey methodology and findings

    The SBGI, launched in February 2025 by Absa Business Banking and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), was developed in partnership with the Bureau of Market Research (BMR) at Unisa.

    It is based on a survey of over 1,600 small businesses across all nine provinces, and compiles indicators such as operating conditions, debt levels, cash flow, skills gaps and growth expectations into a single index.

    The current score of 51.08 reflects a sector in a “vulnerable” zone, caught between early recovery and mounting cost pressures.

    Resilience tested, but investment continues

    While more than half of respondents do not expect to survive another year under current conditions, around 80% still intend to invest in areas such as working capital, fixed assets and marketing.

    The findings suggest a cautious but persistent drive among businesses to remain competitive despite constrained operating environments.

    Study calls for urgent structural support

    The report highlights the need for urgent and systemic support from both public and private sectors. Suggested interventions include expanding grant-based funding, creating more accessible hybrid financing models, improving financial literacy through national campaigns, and widening access to equity and alternative funding through accredited intermediaries.

    In parallel, the SBGI initiative has launched a Small Business Ambassador Programme to equip entrepreneurs with market intelligence and create space for them to contribute to future policy dialogue.

