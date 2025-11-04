South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

HOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTractor OutdoorBroad MediaDaily MaverickMann MadeG&G AdvocacyBizcommunity.comTLC Worldwide AfricaDMASATopco MediaAdBotVarsity VibeCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    IAB SA Transformation Council open for nominations

    As South Africa’s digital media and marketing landscape evolves, sustainable progress depends on authentic inclusion. The IAB SA Transformation Council is seeking new members committed to advancing diversity, equality, and representation within the industry.
    4 Nov 2025
    4 Nov 2025
    IAB SA Transformation Council open for nominations

    The Transformation Council aims to play a pivotal role in driving meaningful, measurable change and creating a more inclusive and equitable digital ecosystem for all.

    Nominations are now open

    If you or someone in your network has a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion within the digital and marketing space, submit a nomination to join the Council at the link below.

    Deadline:

    Monday, 10 November 2025 at 5 pm

    For questions, please contact IAB South Africa executive irdector Chris Borain at ten.asbai@sirhc.

    For nomination submissions click here.

    Read more: call for nominations, IAB, industry leaders
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz