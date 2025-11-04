IAB SA Transformation Council open for nominations

As South Africa’s digital media and marketing landscape evolves, sustainable progress depends on authentic inclusion. The IAB SA Transformation Council is seeking new members committed to advancing diversity, equality, and representation within the industry.

The Transformation Council aims to play a pivotal role in driving meaningful, measurable change and creating a more inclusive and equitable digital ecosystem for all.

Nominations are now open

If you or someone in your network has a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion within the digital and marketing space, submit a nomination to join the Council at the link below.

Deadline:

Monday, 10 November 2025 at 5 pm

For questions, please contact IAB South Africa executive irdector Chris Borain at ten.asbai@sirhc.

For nomination submissions click here.