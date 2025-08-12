South Africa
    5 essentials to impress investors in 5 minutes or less

    In entrepreneurship, time is your most precious resource, and when it comes to pitching investors, you often get only minutes to make an impression.
    Allon RaizBy Allon Raiz
    12 Aug 2025
    Source: Unsplash

    Success isn’t just about what you say, it’s about how you say it.

    Here are five essentials to help you stand out, show you’re investor-ready, and make every second count.

    1. Say it like you mean it

    Uncertainty kills confidence. Avoid words like “maybe,” “approximately,” or “we hope.” Instead, be deliberate and clear. Say, “We’ve based projections on X,” rather than “We’re hoping for Y.” Investors don’t expect crystal balls, but they do expect that you know your numbers and your business inside out.

    2. Know who you’re talking to

    Not all investors are the right fit for your business. Do your homework. Research their past investments, preferred industries, and funding stages. A well-targeted pitch shows professionalism and respects everyone’s time, improving your chances of success.

    3. Show you’ve got skin in the game

    Investors back founders who are committed. If your financials include a full salary while the business is unprofitable, you risk losing credibility. Demonstrate your dedication by taking a modest or milestone-based salary. This signals you believe in your venture for the long haul.

    4. Keep it simple, complexity kills clarity

    A pitch overloaded with complicated details only confuses. Strip your business down to its core: What do you sell? How do you make money? Clear, simple models build trust. Investors want to understand your value quickly, not work through mental gymnastics.

    5. Bring a pen, and a learning mindset

    Pitching is a conversation, not a monologue. Expect tough questions and respond with curiosity, not defensiveness. Taking notes shows maturity and openness to feedback. If questions repeat, they highlight gaps you need to address. Listening closely signals you’re serious about growth.

    Master these essentials and you’ll instantly set yourself apart.

    About Allon Raiz

    Allon Raiz is the CEO of Raizcorp. In 2008, Raiz was selected as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, and in 2011 he was appointed for the first time as a member of the Global Agenda Council on Fostering Entrepreneurship. Following a series of entrepreneurship master classes delivered at Oxford University in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Raiz has been recognised as the Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School.
