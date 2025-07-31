How to level up your networking game

“Building a network is about so much more than swapping business cards or connecting on LinkedIn,” says Devlin. “It’s about cultivating authentic relationships that are mutually beneficial, built on trust, and nurtured over time. Networking is an investment in your professional journey and a way to create a strong support system. In the South African business landscape, where relationships are highly valued, networking can be a game-changer."

As Penquin's business development director, Devlin is on the front lines of cultivating strategic connections. He has seen firsthand how a well-developed network is crucial for navigating market disruptions and leveraging digital evolution, proving that human connections remain the bedrock of business success.

Devlin believes that many people view networking as a daunting task, but with the right approach, it can become a rewarding and enjoyable experience. He offers the following tips for effective networking:

Be authentic: "People can sense when you're not being genuine," Devlin advises. "Focus on building real relationships based on shared interests and mutual respect. Don't be afraid to show your personality and let your passion shine through."

Listen more than you talk: "Networking is about learning from others and understanding their perspectives," Devlin explains. "Ask open-ended questions, listen attentively, and show a genuine interest in what others have to say. You'll be surprised how much you can gain by simply listening."

Offer value: "Don't just think about what you can get from others; think about what you can offer them," Devlin adds. "Share your knowledge and expertise, connect people in your network, and look for ways to support their goals. The more value you provide, the more you'll get in return."

Follow up: "The real work of networking begins after the initial meeting," Devlin continues. "Follow up with a personalised email or LinkedIn message to reiterate your interest, offer any resources you discussed, and suggest a way to stay in touch. Nurture your connections over time."

Be consistent: "Networking is not a one-time event; it's an ongoing process," Devlin concludes. "Make networking a regular part of your professional life. Attend industry events, join relevant organisations, and schedule regular catch-ups with your contacts. The more you invest in your network, the stronger it will become."

Devlin understands that networking can be particularly challenging in certain industries or for individuals who are introverted. However, he believes that with practice and a strategic approach, anyone can become a skilled networker. "Start small, set realistic goals, and celebrate your progress," he encourages. "Remember that every connection you make has the potential to lead to something amazing. So, put yourself out there, be open to new possibilities, and embrace the power of networking."



