South African agency DoubleShift brings bold ideas to the UK at MAD//Fest London 2025

South African independent agency, DoubleShift, packed their passports, ideas and sunscreen for a game-changing opportunity: a front row seat at the UK’s biggest advertising festival, MAD//Fest London, held from 1 to 3 July 2025.

Representing the agency were client service leader Mark Middleton and design leader Carike Strauss, who flew more than 13,000 kilometres from Johannesburg to the East End of London for three days of learning, networking, and global inspiration. But this wasn’t just about attending. DoubleShift was on the international stage as a finalist at the Independent Agency Awards, which took place at the festival, nominated for Best Specialist Sector Campaign for their electric rebrand of fintech client, Monavate.

While they didn’t walk away with the trophy, being recognised among the top three agencies globally in a highly competitive category was no small feat. For a South African indie agency to stand shoulder to shoulder with global heavyweights is a proud moment for the local creative industry, a proper David vs Goliath moment.

“It was surreal,” said Middleton. “We were right in the thick of the global conversation, hearing from the biggest brands, soaking up fresh thinking and representing South African creativity on a massive stage. That kind of exposure is rare, especially when local opportunities for global benchmarking are few and far between.”

MAD//Fest London is known for its high-energy atmosphere and future-facing agenda. This year was no different, with over 15,000 industry professionals, 100+ masterclasses, and sessions across stages themed around innovation, culture, brand building and the creator economy. For DoubleShift, it was more than just a marketing festival, it was a reality check, a wake-up call and a creative recharge all in one.

Here’s what hit home:

Brand loyalty is declining fast. Value now trumps volume, and consumers are prioritising price. This shift is forcing brands to adapt or fall behind.

Follower count is overrated. What matters is the relevance of the message to the platform and how authentically it connects.

Sticking to strategy is non-negotiable. For example Dove’s ability to go from idea to rollout in 14 days, across 48 countries, is rooted in unwavering strategic clarity.

Creative chaos wins. Duolingo, Crocs and even Jaguar are taking bold creative risks, and reaping the rewards by staying authentic and disruptive.

AI is an enhancer, not a shortcut. The takeaway? What you put into AI is what you get out. But human creativity remains the driver.

“We went to over 24 masterclasses, took 193 photos," said Middleton. “The buzz was contagious. It felt like a glimpse into where the global industry is heading and it made us feel incredibly proud of what we’re building back home.”

One of the most surprising themes was the sheer dominance of creators in the UK advertising space. Whether partnering with big brands or creating niche content with cult-like loyalty, creators are everywhere, and the conversation around mental health, pay gaps and creative burnout is starting to get real.

DoubleShift’s time in London may have been hot and hectic (record temperatures of 35°C and 78% humidity to be exact), but it was a firestarter for what’s next. With South Africa’s industry largely centred around events like the Loeries and Design Indaba, opportunities like MAD//Fest provide an essential outside-in perspective.

“There’s a global shift happening in our industry,” said Middleton. “We need to stop chasing vanity metrics and start building brands that are human, agile and bold enough to take risks. If there’s one thing MAD//Fest reminded us, it’s that playing it safe is the riskiest move of all.”

Back home, DoubleShift is more energised than ever to push creative boundaries and fly the South African flag even higher. The lesson? Big ideas don’t need big budgets. Just courage, clarity and maybe a little bit of creative chaos.



