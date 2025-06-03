The rise and rise of the little giants – and the creative reformation ahead

For years, the world’s largest advertising agencies – global 'networks' like WPP, Publicis, and Ogilvy – held the monopoly on scale, reach, and reputation. If you wanted the best creative thinking (and the biggest impact), you went to them.

But the tides are slowly shifting.

Not because the big agencies are falling. (They're not.)

They’re consolidating, recalibrating, and figuring out where they fit in a world that no longer waits.

What’s more interesting than the change of big-name players in the game is how the modern game is being played.

Across the world – and especially in South Africa – clients are seeking a shake-up in how their creative needs are being met. Something punchier. Something sharper. More integrated. More invested.

And they’re increasingly finding it in the rise of independent agencies.

What’s an independent agency?

Think small team. Big thinking.

Deep expertise, without the overhead.

Less layers. More partnership.

Indie agencies aren’t part of holding companies. They’re not confined to traditional ways of working. They’re nimble by design, and built to go deep in areas they know best – whether that’s fintech, fashion, SaaS, sustainability, or sport.

Most importantly, they create to perform.

Not just to win awards or fill portfolios – but to drive growth, revenue, visibility, and belief.

Indie agencies tend to be closer to the business, not just the brand. Closer to the client, not just the brief. That proximity breeds accountability. It sharpens the work. And it means the people working on your brand aren’t just executing deliverables – they’re emotionally invested in the outcome.

“After a decade in big agencies, I didn’t leave to escape the work. I left to find it again.” – Kefiloe Malete, strategist, DoubleShift

Why clients are switching

The shift is already happening. More and more marketing and business leaders are trading 'safe and standard' for 'specialist and strategic'. They’re leaving one-size-fits-all retainers behind – and choosing partners who tailor their approach, move fast, and care deeply.

Clients aren’t just looking for creative – they’re looking for performance.

And indie agencies, frankly, have more to prove.

When you hire a smaller agency, you typically have direct lines to senior talent, not just senior oversight. You get access, integration, and often a level of effort the big guys can’t match – because for the indies, every client matters more. There’s no hiding behind processes or politics. The work today is the pitch for tomorrow. And the result is a level of care and creativity that’s harder to fake.

What does this mean for leadership teams?

Of course, there are still strong reasons to work with big agencies. (We don’t hate them, promise.) They offer global reach, massive media buying power, and centralised coordination. But that model works best for businesses that want a single point of contact and a familiar structure. For many, it ain't broke, so they shouldn't fix it.

What we’re seeing more often, though, is the rise of a new kind of marketing leader – one who’s willing to work with a mix of independent, specialist partners. Not a traditional agency network, but a curated constellation of experts, each brilliant in their lane – but separate – and yet still working together around a shared goal.

To do that well, you need someone on the inside who can act as a conductor. Not just briefing agencies, but orchestrating them. Aligning teams. Ensuring everyone’s solving the same problem from their point of strength. This kind of leadership is becoming increasingly valuable – and increasingly visible – in high-growth brands that want both speed and substance.

Choose your position

We’re in a reformation – one where the centre of gravity is shifting more towards the centre, nestling neatly between scale and soul, sat somewhere between holding companies and held convictions.

So, who cares? Well, if you're a creative leader, CMO, or founder, this is the real question:

If you are agency, what kind of agency are you?

If you are client, what kind of client are you?

What kind of leader are you?

What kind of leader are you missing?

Do you want speed or depth?

Do you want size or sharpness?

Do you have to choose?

Knowing what you are – and what you are not – will make your life infinitely easier.

It will sharpen your decisions.

Strengthen your partnerships.

And create space for the kind of work that’s actually worth doing.

Because in a world full of options, alignment is the ultimate advantage.

Not just for creative agencies.

But for the people bold enough to lead them.

And the clients brave enough to back them.



