    Marketing & Media Branding

    SA agency DoubleShift makes global impact with UK client wins

    Monavate rebrand launches on the world's biggest payments stage, Money20/20.
    Issued by DoubleShift
    11 Apr 2025
    11 Apr 2025
    SA agency DoubleShift makes global impact with UK client wins

    Cape Town-based strategic brand and communications agency, DoubleShift, is showing the world that South African creativity belongs on the global stage. Most recently, they spearheaded the complete rebrand of Monavate, a UK-based fintech, and unveiled it at Money20/20, the premier global payments event.

    The rebrand – unveiled live in Amsterdam in front of thousands of industry leaders – marks a major milestone in DoubleShift’s growing international portfolio.

    "We're not just throwing our hat in for global business, we're winning it and showcasing it on the world's biggest platforms," says Kurt Schröder, founder and managing director at DoubleShift. "South African agencies have always delivered exceptional creative work. What's really exciting now is seeing this talent being recognised and trusted internationally."

    How does an SA agency serve UK clients so seamlessly?

    DoubleShift brings deep expertise in strategic brand development, blending sharp thinking with hands-on delivery. Their team works across different time zones, embracing hybrid working models and innovative collaboration tools to keep their UK clients moving forward without missing a beat.

    "We do our best to make sure our clients don't feel the distance between us," Schröder explains. "What they do feel is the difference in our thinking, dedication, and the results we deliver."

    Why are UK clients drawn to SA agencies?

    It comes down to a powerful combination of strengths:

    • World-class creativity that brings fresh, distinctive ideas
    • Strategic firepower that goes beyond design to commercially intelligent thinking
    • Agility and value through flexible teams and streamlined processes
    • Cultural fluency that balances a global mindset with local understanding
    • A true partner mindset focused on business outcomes, not just briefs

    DoubleShift's recent successes reflect a broader trend: global brands are increasingly turning to South Africa not just for production or design work but for leadership in brand and business strategy.

    With more international projects on the horizon, the agency shows no signs of slowing down. "Winning new business is great," reflects Schröder. "But closing trust gaps, building real relationships, and creating things that help our clients win? That's why we are in the game."

    About Doubleshift

    DoubleShift is a strategic brand and communications agency that builds beautiful brands that move people, helping challenger brands in complex and competitive industries close trust gaps and find their signal in the noise. Founded in 2019, DoubleShift partners with innovative companies to develop and leverage their distinctive brand identities and strategic positioning. With offices in Pretoria and Somerset West, South Africa, we enable ambitious businesses at home and abroad to deliver the strategic clarity and creative distinction needed to win.

    DoubleShift
