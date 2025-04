Styli Charalambous and Michael Markovitz to take part in the virtual launch to address media’s sustainability crisis.

The Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), in partnership with Daily Maverick, is proud to announce the launch of the Executive Programme in Media Leadership: Strengthening Media Leaders in Africa, designed to equip the next generation of media leaders with the skills needed to steer the sector into a sustainable future.

To mark the launch of the programme, Daily Maverick will host a virtual conversation, hosted by Saskia Falken and featuring Styli Charalambous, CEO of Daily Maverick, and Michael Markovitz, head of the Gibs Media Leadership Think Tank.

Webinar launch details

The Future of Media in Africa: Leadership for Sustainability and Impact



Date: Tuesday, 15 April 2025



Time: 12pm to 1pm