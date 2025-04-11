First Annual DGSA Creative Awards for directors launches

The Director’s Guild of South Africa (DGSA) has launched the first Annual DGSA Creatives Awards to celebrate directors, the visionaries behind the camera, who shape South African film and television culture.

For too long, directors have been the unsung architects of South Africa’s most iconic stories.

“Directors are the backbone of this industry, but they don’t always get the credit they deserve. The DGSA Awards aim to change that and in doing so put local talent on the international map,” says Andile Sinqoto, DGSA executive committee member.

More than just a trophy

For DGSA, this is about more than awards. It’s about pushing the industry forward.

Unlike other awards, the DGSA Creatives Awards are created by directors, ensuring that the categories, judging criteria and recognition truly reflect the realities and achievements of those behind the camera.

“We are creating a space where talent is actively uplifted and respected. It's time to celebrate the vision, hard work and the future of a group of people who have contributed so much to South African history,” says Sinqoto.

Categories

The categories span across feature films, series, commercials and digital content, making sure every type of storytelling genius gets a shot. Plus, with South African directors making waves internationally, this is the perfect moment to put local talent work on the map.

Submissions

Submissions are open to directors working in film, television, or commercial production to showcase their talents to the world.

Submissions opened: 25 March 2025

Final entry deadline: 31 July 2025

Nominees announced: 30 September 2025

Awards open day: 28 November 2025

Awards ceremony: 29 November 2025

DGSA, founded in 2024, is a membership-driven nonprofit dedicated to advancing the craft of directing and advocating for the rights of directors.

With a rapidly growing membership base of industry professionals, the organisation works to elevate directors’ economic standing, provide mentorship and training and foster international collaborations.

The DGSA Awards further this mission by spotlighting excellence in directing and offering a platform to celebrate the industry’s finest talent.

See the full list of categories, entry criteria, and fees, head to here.