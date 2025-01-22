Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
    The One Show 2025 recognises AI's impact on creativity with new category

    22 Jan 2025
    22 Jan 2025
    The One Show 2025 has introduced a new discipline, Creative Use of Artificial Intelligence, to recognise the evolving role of AI in creative work.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    New AI discipline and categories

    The new AI discipline recognises and encourages creative exploration.

    Categories are organised into three themes:

    • Branded campaigns and experiences
    • Craft
    • Innovation

    Unlike other disciplines, these categories are more loosely defined, with eligibility adjusted to accommodate work that might not fit traditional classifications.

    The innovation category allows for uncommissioned experimental work, encouraging entrants to explore the possibilities of AI without commercial constraints.

    Creative AI pioneers

    The One Show will also honour creative AI pioneers, individuals and organisations that push the boundaries of AI.

    Entrants for this recognition must submit a portfolio showcasing innovative marketing projects or tools that redefine how creatives work.

    Jury and leadership

    Lars Bastholm, founder and creative director at Bastholm Creative Consulting in Copenhagen, will serve as jury president for the AI discipline.

    Other notable jurors include:

    • Sherina Florence (independent ECD, AI prompt engineer, London)
    • Lauren Indovina (House of Indovina, Los Angeles)
    • Matthieu Lorrain (Google DeepMind, New York)
    • Wesley ter Haar (.Monks, Amsterdam)

    A full list of over 250 jurors from 40 countries is available for review.

    Submission deadlines and process

    Entries are now open, with fees increasing after each deadline:

    • Regular deadline: 31 January 2025
    • Extended deadline: 14 February 2025
    • Final deadline: 28 February 2025

    Finalists will be announced in April 2025.

    Winners of gold, silver, and bronze pencil awards will be revealed during Creative Week 2025 (12–16 May) in New York.

    Submission requirements

    All submissions must include detailed descriptions of the work's background, creative ideas, insights, strategy, execution, and results.

    This requirement is designed to help judges make informed decisions and enhance the quality of the One Show awards archive.

    Winning entries are showcased in the archive, accessible for free for one year.

    Let's do Biz