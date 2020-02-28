Marketing & Media Advertising
    Dentsu unveils groundbreaking global report: The Era of the Insight to Foresight Pivot

    Issued by Dentsu
    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    In an era where brands must evolve to thrive, Dentsu is proud to announce the release of our latest global report, “The Era of the Insight to Foresight Pivot.” This insightful and compelling report outlines the critical shift brands must make to succeed in the 2030s, presenting consumers with emotive and instinctive solutions that will determine not only their brand preference but also whether a brand even crosses their radar in an AI-filtered and culturally reshaped reality.
    Dentsu unveils groundbreaking global report: The Era of the Insight to Foresight Pivot

    Future-proofing brands: The time is now

    To navigate the complexities of the future, brands need to lay the foundation today. Our report emphasises the importance of developing and adopting predictive capabilities and anticipatory behaviours to differentiate and grow in this new era.

    A glimpse into the future

    In the next decade, technology will completely envelop our experience of reality as we increasingly delegate more aspects of our day-to-day lives to AI. Concurrently, climate change will compel us to re-examine cultural norms we have long taken for granted. Consumers will respond to these tensions by leaning further into their mood states, expecting brands to use predictive capabilities to anticipate their needs and preferences.

    Key macro-forces shaping the future

    Our report identifies four macro-forces that brands will need to navigate throughout the next decade:

    • The future of technology: Digital delegation
    • The future of culture: New power paradigms
    • The future of consumers: Consumer (Ec)centricity
    • The future of brands: Rise of perceptive brands

    We invite you to explore “The Era of the Insight to Foresight Pivot” and discover how your brand can thrive in the 2030s by embracing these transformative insights. Together, we can build a future where brands not only survive but flourish in an ever-evolving landscape.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
