Dentsu unveils groundbreaking global report: The Era of the Insight to Foresight Pivot

To navigate the complexities of the future, brands need to lay the foundation today. Our report emphasises the importance of developing and adopting predictive capabilities and anticipatory behaviours to differentiate and grow in this new era.
In the next decade, technology will completely envelop our experience of reality as we increasingly delegate more aspects of our day-to-day lives to AI. Concurrently, climate change will compel us to re-examine cultural norms we have long taken for granted. Consumers will respond to these tensions by leaning further into their mood states, expecting brands to use predictive capabilities to anticipate their needs and preferences.
Our report identifies four macro-forces that brands will need to navigate throughout the next decade:
We invite you to explore “The Era of the Insight to Foresight Pivot” and discover how your brand can thrive in the 2030s by embracing these transformative insights. Together, we can build a future where brands not only survive but flourish in an ever-evolving landscape.