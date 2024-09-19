Brave Group launches Forge: Integrating AI with human creativity to empowers marketers

Today, Thursday, 19 September, the Brave Group launched Forge, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that integrates AI with human creativity at the Nedbank IMC, where it invited marketers to be part of this transformation.

The Brave Group launched Forge, an AI platform at the Nedbank IMC (Image supplied)

In development for over a year, Forge is built to empower marketers with the tools they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced, demanding environment.

Spearheaded by marketing and technology entrepreneur Musa Kalenga, GCEO of the Brave Group, Forge is designed to slash campaign development time by up to 80% while unlocking new levels of creativity and personalisation for brands and increasing return on investment (ROI) for marketing and advertising spend.

The future of marketing

“Forge is more than just a tool; it’s the future of marketing,” says Kalenga.

“As the industry evolves, the need for speed, precision and personalisation in campaigns has never been greater.

“Forge enables brands to create dynamic, real-time experiences tailored to individual customer preferences and emotional states, ensuring that every interaction is impactful.

“By integrating AI with human creativity, Forge empowers marketers to not only keep pace with the fast-changing landscape but to lead it.

Meeting the challenges

In today’s hyper-speed marketing environment, professionals face the daunting challenge of balancing speed, precision, and creativity in an environment that demands real-time responses and highly personalised customer experiences.

Marketers often struggle with lengthy campaign development cycles, fragmented data insights, and the pressure to deliver ever-increasing levels of personalisation.

Currently, there are inefficient feedback-gathering and collaboration processes in place.

Forge is the answer to these challenges.

Change the game for brands

Forge addresses these difficulties by integrating advanced AI technology with the creative process, to enable marketers to streamline ideation and execution, make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy, and deliver dynamic, personalised brand experiences.

The platform’s ability to integrate human contribution with AI's real-time power allows brands to resonate more deeply with their audiences, ensuring that every interaction is meaningful and effective.

“This platform will change the game for brands, allowing them to market faster and deliver experiences like never before.

Forge, he says, is not just about staying competitive—it is about redefining what is possible in marketing.

“Brands that adopt this technology will be at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation and deepening connections with their audiences.”

To be part of the transformation, apply for the waiting list for Version 1 of Forge here.

In addition, an exclusive WhatsApp community is also available for peer-to-peer AI discussions and insights, providing a space for CMOs and marketing leaders to exchange ideas and experiences.