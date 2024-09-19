Loeries2024: The countdown begins—Here’s what to expect

The Loeries, Africa & the Middle East's Awards for creative excellence in advertising and brand communication, has announced its 46th annual Loeries Creative Week, which will take place from October 7 to 11 in the City of Cape Town.

This year introduces the new B2B Creativity category, celebrating exceptional business-to-business work, alongside an expanded Media Innovation category featuring 11 new subcategories and four craft categories.

Each year, the creative community from Africa & the Middle East converges in Cape Town to celebrate the region's most exceptional creative work.

“The 46th Loeries Creative Week in October is a celebration of the resilience and determination of our brand communications community. This year's theme, 'This is tough, so are you,' reflects the challenges we've faced and the strength we've shown in overcoming them. Our Loeries Creative Week line-up celebrates the grit and innovation that defines our industry,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

The Judging

This year's judging process will take place from October 7-9 at the Cape Town City Hall. The judging process involves 189 judges,17 panels, 12 countries across Africa & the Middle East along with five Jury Presidents from outside the region. The Jury Presidents come from countries as diverse as the United Kingdom, Germany and India.

This year's esteemed International Jury Presidents are Frank Hahn, chief creative officer at BBDO Group Germany; Jack Renwick, strategic and creative director at Jack Renwick Studio; Laura Jordan Bambach, founder and chief creative officer at Uncharted; Dennis May, chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe DACH; Ajay Gahlaut, independent creative. These industry leaders will guide the judging process, ensuring that only the most exceptional work is recognised.

Creative Week Activities

This year's Loeries schedule is packed with exciting events. From October 9-11, the Homecoming Centre will host The Loeries Expo and The Student Expo. Industry leaders will share their expertise in insightful Masterclasses, offering diverse perspectives on pressing industry issues through engaging dialogue. Additionally, the Loeries High School Programme will provide a valuable platform for high school scholars to discover the vast opportunities available in the creative world, inspiring and nurturing the next generation of talent

The much anticipated Loeries International Seminar of Creativity will feature twelve international speakers. The highlight of the week will be the two Awards Ceremonies held at City Hall on October 10 and 11, celebrating the region's best creative work. The week wraps up with an afterparty at Cabo Beach Club on October 11, following the final awards night

Kabelo Moshapalo, newly appointed Chairperson of the Loeries Board, added, "The Loerie Awards are a highlight of the creative industry's calendar, and we're eager to recognise and reward the outstanding work being produced in Africa and the Middle East. These awards add immense value to creatives and brands, providing a platform for inspiration, networking, and growth."

The Partners

The Loeries has announced its partners for 2024. Some include the City of Cape Town, SABC, SAB, Unilever, Primedia, Tik Tok for Business, Diageo, Gearhouse, UniWorld Group and Rockefeller Hotel.



