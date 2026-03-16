Jill Scott brings To Whom This May Concern World Tour to SA

Award-winning R&B and neo-soul singer and songwriter Jill Scott will be including Pretoria’s SunBet Arena and Cape Town’s GrandWest as stops on her To Whom This May Concern World 2026 Tour in support of her album of the same name – Scott’s sixth studio release.

Image by Kennedi Carter

The South African concerts, promoted by Showtime Management and Griza Enterprises, will take place on 7 November at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria and on 11 November 2026 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.

Scott is a chart-topping powerhouse – a singer-songwriter, New York Times bestselling poet, acclaimed actor, producer and philanthropist whose influence has shaped soul, R&B, and Black storytelling for more than two decades.

Having collaborated with artists The Roots, Common, and Will Smith early in her career, she broke through with the double-platinum classic Who Is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1 (2000), followed by Beautifully Human, The Real Thing, and The Light of the Sun, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Her fifth studio album, Woman, also topped Billboard’s R&B Albums chart, solidifying her status as a consistent chart force and cultural mainstay.

To Whom This May Concern is Scott’s first new album in over a decade. This will be Scott’s fourth visit to South Africa.

Rooted in live musicianship, intentional storytelling, and the unmistakable warmth of Scott’s voice, the To Whom This May Concern Tour will centre on a series of residency-style performances, placing live band instrumentation at the heart of the experience. Each uniquely curated show will be designed to create deep, immersive connections between artist and audience.

“Creating unique experiences for people in every city is incredibly important to me,” Scott says. “Music is a conversation, and the stage is where we come together to share truth, joy, and the beauty of being alive.”

Showtime Management’s Tony Feldman is just as pleased to have this iconic artist back, saying, “It’s such a privilege to be able to bring Jill Scott back to South Africa. She is so loved, and such a phenomenal performer, who connects deeply with her audiences.”

Greg Maloka of Griza Enterprises agrees, stating, “Hosting Jill Scott in South Africa this year, as she releases her most anticipated record to date, is a rare privilege. Jill’s music resonates with a universal life stage shared by women and men worldwide, including South Africa. In this forthcoming project, she reaches deep into her soul and reveals a vulnerability she has not shown before. Tracks like “Pressha” from her latest work, To Whom It May Concern, capture her reflections at this pivotal moment. We look forward to witnessing this greatness.”

Register today at showtime.co.za to be eligible for the 24 hour pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday, 18 March. Ticket sales open at 9am on Thursday, 19 March 2026 only at showtime.co.za and ticketmaster.co.za. Tickets purchased via unauthorised websites will not be honoured.