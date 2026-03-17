Last call to enter WTM Africa 2026 Responsible Tourism Awards

World Travel Market (WTM) Africa is making a final call for responsible tourism stakeholders to submit entries for its Responsible Tourism Awards before the 20 March deadline. Open to companies of all sizes, including startups and individual entrepreneurs, the awards spotlight initiatives shaping sustainable tourism in Africa.

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Winners will be announced on 14 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre during WTM Africa 2026.

“Established in 2004, these prestigious annual awards remain a leading platform for championing responsible tourism businesses that are not just talking about sustainability, but driving it,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director at RX Africa. “It’s a celebration of those inspiring actions, and paving the way for a more inclusive and transformative industry.”

“We are very excited for the upcoming World Travel Market Africa Responsible Tourism Awards, and I am looking forward to seeing the range of entries representing the travel and tourism practitioners who are making a positive difference in our country, and particularly here in Cape Town,” says Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive Mayor of Cape Town.

“As a city that has built such a strong global reputation as a travel destination, we understand very well the value that tourism holds for our economy. But it is equally important that this tourism is managed sustainably, that local communities benefit, that we celebrate the full spectrum of our cultural diversity, and that we preserve our natural resources for generations to come. That’s why these awards are so important to us, and I have no doubt we will see some very deserving winners next year,” concludes Hill-Lewis.

Award categories

Registrants can apply for six categories:

1. Local Economic Benefits – Supporting local businesses and keeping tourism spend in local hands

2. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – Empowering underrepresented voices in tourism

3. Nature Positive – Protecting biodiversity and natural heritage

4. Championing Cultural Diversity – Promoting dignity, pride and understanding in communities

5. Adapting to Climate Change – Building resilience through innovation and preparedness

6. Regenerative Tourism – Restoring and renewing communities and ecosystems

Entries will be judged by a panel of industry leaders, including travel professionals, association heads, government representatives, and independent media. Gold and Silver awards will be presented, along with a ‘One to Watch’ accolade recognising innovative concepts already demonstrating early impact.

"Each year we ‘discover’ businesses and destinations making tourism better, and we promote them," says Professor Harold Goodwin, WTM responsible tourism advisor.

"If you don’t enter, you can’t be recognised! Gold winners announced at WTM Africa 2026 are automatically entered into the Global Awards, placing Africa’s leading changemakers on the world stage alongside peers from Latin America, Europe, the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia."

Winners can also link directly to their citation on the ICRT.global website, providing credible third-party validation and powerful marketing collateral.

“Don’t miss your chance to be seen," adds De Jager. "Winning, or even being named a finalist, delivers more than global recognition. It strengthens your brand credibility and connects you with industry leaders from around the world."

With the final submission date approaching on 20 March, stakeholders are urged to apply now to showcase their impact, gain international recognition, and position their business at the forefront of responsible tourism.

Nomination forms and full category details are available on the WTM Africa website, and all applications must be submitted online.