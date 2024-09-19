Natural Drinks unveils refreshed brand look

Natural Drinks has rebranded all of its beverages, introducing vibrant new designs that mark a significant evolution in its identity.

Natural Drinks before. Image supplied

Natural Drinks, a small Cape Town-based company founded in 2014, has seamlessly blended tradition with innovation. The company has evolved from humble beginnings into a household name across South Africa, offering naturally fermented beverages rooted in South African heritage.

As the company grew, so did its understanding of the evolving market. By consistently listening to consumer feedback and analysing trends, Natural Drinks was able to make informed decisions about its product line.

With growth came the realisation that the company’s branding needed to evolve. But rather than pursuing a complete overhaul, Natural Drinks opted for a more strategic approach.

The brand embarked on a rebranding journey, collaborating with Cape Town’s brand specialists and design studio, Supernova Collective.

“Over the past 10 years, Natural Drinks has grown from humble beginnings with just 30 clients to establishing a strong presence across South Africa. We are excited to introduce new designs that celebrate the deep traditional roots of our products in South African culture, reflecting both our appreciation and the emotional connection we have to this land,” says owner Ian Nieuwoudt.

The goal was clear: to refresh the brand’s identity in a way that honoured its South African roots while appealing to modern consumers.

Natural Drinks after

“We are very excited to have reached this milestone in our journey, as it symbolises not just a new look, but a deeper alignment with our consumers' values and expectations,” says Andre Nieuwoudt, head of operations.

Supernova Collective’s founders, Jo Sagrestano and Riekus Raath, took on the challenge, drawing inspiration from South Africa’s diverse landscapes and wildlife. Each flavour variant in the Natural Drinks portfolio was given a distinct animal mascot and a landscape scene representing various regions of the country.

This thoughtful design helped bridge the gap between the product and the culture it draws from.

"Our goal was to create designs that not only honour Natural Drinks’ rich history but also visually embody the spirit of South Africa’s landscapes, wildlife, and traditions," Sagrestano.

The decision to incorporate South African imagery into the packaging was not just aesthetic but strategic. As the brand’s loyal customer base grew, it became increasingly clear that South Africans value products that resonate with their identity.

By aligning the product’s visual appeal with local culture, Natural Drinks strengthened its connection to the market.