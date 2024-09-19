Local detergents company sets sights on global markets

A Mamelodi-based detergents company is determined to take full advantage of the Partnering in Business with Germany Programme and export their products to international markets.

Founder and managing director of Tosh Detergents, Lufuno Rasoesoe. Source: https://toshdetergents.co.za/

This was said by the founder and managing director of Tosh Detergents, Lufuno Rasoesoe. She was speaking during the recent alumni event of the programme that was hosted by South Africa and Germany in Sandton.

According to Rasoesoe, participating in the Partnering in Business with Germany Programme has been of significant benefit to her Gauteng company.

In April, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Change signed a Joint Declaration on Cooperation to formalise a programme to train and mentor emerging exporters from South Africa to access the German market.

“Through the business-to-business meetings and visits to various manufacturing plants in Germany, I gained valuable insights into how we can improve our own manufacturing plant.

“The exposure to advanced processes and operational standards inspired the factory plans that we are currently developing, as well as the implementation of more efficient standard operating systems. This experience has given us a clearer vision of how to elevate our production capabilities and meet global standards,” Rasoesoe said.

She explained that after participating in the programme, her company was invited to participate in the Africa Start-up Connect Week in Berlin, Germany. At that event, she met entrepreneurs from across the African continent and was exposed to a wealth of export opportunities within the continent.

“This has broadened my network and opened doors for potential collaborations and expansion into various African markets, bringing us closer to our goal of growing TOSH Detergents' presence internationally."

She added that her participation in the Partnering in Business with Germany Programme and the Rand Show Exhibition, both with the assistance of the dtic has impacted positively on her business.

“Both experiences were incredibly valuable for my business. The Rand Show Exhibition provided us with great exposure to a wider audience, allowing us to showcase our products and build new connections.

“The Partnering in Business with Germany Programme offered insights into international markets, manufacturing best practices, and potential export opportunities.

“These experiences have been instrumental in growing our brand and expanding our market reach,” Rasoesoe said.

Tosh Detergents was formed in March 2021 as a business initiative aimed at addressing the need for affordable, high-quality cleaning products in South Africa. The company was inspired by the desire to create a sustainable business that could provide essential household products while also empowering local communities.

“TOSH Detergents does not only fill a gap in the market, but also promotes job creation and economic development, particularly in the previously disadvantaged areas,” she said.

The company currently employs 15 people, nine in the production area, and six as merchandisers and sales agents.

Tosh Detergents products can be found at Shoprite, Checkers, Makro Online, Takealot, Zulzi and distributors in various provinces.